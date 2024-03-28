PointFire Translator Express Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
PointFire Translator Express makes multlingual functionality in Microsoft SharePoint Online a breeze. It translates any modern page or document in seconds.
This is the easiest to use and most innovative app that PointFire has produced in its -year 20-year history of making Microsoft SharePoint multilingual.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PointFire, the standard for Multilingual SharePoint, today announced the availability of PointFire Translator Express on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
— Martin Laplante, CEO of IceFire Studios, makers of PointFire products
PointFire Translator Express makes multlingual functionality in Microsoft SharePoint Online a breeze by translating any modern page or any document to all the languages of your site in seconds. The app leverages the capabilities of Azure AI Translator and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, which it provisions for you in your own account. As a result, not only does it translate with state-of-the-art accuracy, but it satisfies strict security and data residency requirements that the user may need to comply with.
“This is the easiest to use and most innovative app that PointFire has produced in its -year 20-year history of making Microsoft SharePoint multilingual,” said Martin Laplante, CEO of IceFire Studios, makers of PointFire products. “You can be translating pages and documents within minutes of installation. You press ‘Translate now’ and the results are immediate.”
“Microsoft welcomes PointFire Translator Express to AppSource, where global customers find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use,” said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “AppSource and trusted partners like IceFire Studios help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”
PointFire makes SharePoint multilingual. Its products have been a standard for over a million users over the past 20 years, in government, multinational, and international organizations. Founded in Canada in 2003, PointFire is a Microsoft global partner with users on six continents.
For more information, press only:
Stephanie Baddour
IceFire Studios Corp.
+1 613-826-0747
stephanie.baddour@icefire.ca