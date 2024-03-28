Integral Yoga Institute New York: Embracing the Teachings of Swami Satchidananda to Promote Peace and Harmony
EINPresswire.com/ -- Integral Yoga Institute New York stands as a beacon of peace inside the heart of the West Village, embodying the profound teachings of Sri Swami Satchidananda (an esteemed spiritual leader and Yogi). Since its inception in 1966, the institute has been devoted to promoting peace and joy through through asana and the science of Integral Yoga.
"Many people don't realize what an unusual teacher Swami Satchidananda was. His teachings are a holistic synthesis of six classical branches of Yoga, integrating the philosophy of non-duality, and interfaith ideals." said Radha Metro-Midkiff, the Executive Director of Integral Yoga Institute New York
These five essential Integral Yoga teachings of Swami Satchidananda serve as guiding principles for people looking for an authentic and lineage based practice. They include:
**Realization of Our True Nature**:
Our true nature is undisturbed, unchanging and everlasting. Swami Satchidananda emphasized that the fluctuations of the thoughts do not dictate our essence; rather, we are the "I Am," untouched thru outside activities.
**Peace and Happiness is Within**:
Swami Satchidananda taught that real peace and happiness are living inside oneself. By looking for achievement externally, we simply discover brief happiness. The route to lasting joy lies in realizing the peace inside. His famous saying, "Peace is your True Nature. Do not disturb it", underscores this belief.
**Selfless Service (Karma Yoga)**:
He taught that selfless service, or Karma Yoga, was a path to spiritual growth. By serving others without attachment to the results of one's actions, one can purify the heart and ego, leading to true selflessness and enlightenment.
**The Practice of Integral Yoga**:
Sri Swami Satchidananda is perhaps best known for bringing Integral Yoga to the West. This holistic scientific system combines various aspects of Yoga (Hatha, Raja, Bhakti, Karma, Jnana, and Japa) to support individuals in creating and easeful body, a peaceful mind and useful life.
**Wellness/Illness**:
Swami Satchidananda underscored the interconnectedness between our thoughts and our overall health, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a peaceful mind to support a healthy body. He emphasized, it is not the body alone that needs healthy food. The mind also lives on food, our thoughts, this also affects the health of the body.
For more information about Integral Yoga Institute New York and to explore the upcoming events, classes, and teachings, please visit Integral Yoga Institute's Website or contact Radha Metro-Midkiff, Executive Director, at Integral Yoga Institute New York
About Radha Metro-Midkiff
Executive Director, Integral Yoga New York
Radha Metro-Midkiff, Executive Director for the Integral Yoga Institute New York, brings a lifetime worth of experience in yoga and business to the organization. She was born and raised in Yoga. Brought up at Yogaville, under the direct tutelage of Sri Swami Satchidananda, she met Sri Gurudev at the ripe old age of one. Her parents were both Integral Yoga Ministers who moved from Colorado, to Connecticut, then to Virginia, so she and her 5 siblings could attend the Integral Yoga School. She was the only student to attend the school from 1st -12th grade. She was certified as both a Hatha Yoga and Raja Yoga instructor at the age of 18. In addition, she had the fortune of being one of only four individuals to receive the direct blessing of Dharma confirmation from Swami Satchidananda.
Media Contact:
Ryan McCormick
