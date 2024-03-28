GF Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo - a DoubleTree by Hilton to its Portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels and Resorts, a leading player in the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, is thrilled to announce The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo - a DoubleTree by Hilton as the latest addition to its portfolio. This stunning oceanside retreat offers guests an unparalleled experience in the heart of Hilo, Hawaii.
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo represents the true essence of Hawaiian culture: its melody and magic. Naniloa means "very beautiful" - and with so many beautiful things to discover here, your biggest challenge will be what to explore first. – Cara Goodrich, Director of Sales & Marketing for the hotel
The property is conveniently located just ten minutes from Hilo International Airport and includes over 300 guest rooms designed to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. From breathtaking ocean views to modern amenities, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully curated to ensure an unforgettable stay.
Travelers seeking the ultimate tropical getaway will find it at Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo. Nestled along the picturesque shores of Hilo Bay, this luxurious oasis provides various activities and excursions, all against the remarkable backdrop of Hawaii. Guests can perfect their swing with a round of golf at the exclusive 9-hole course or dive into an adventure with watersports equipment rentals to explore the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific.
For those eager to take in nearby natural wonders, a wealth of attractions awaits just minutes from the property’s doorstep. Discover the hidden treasures of Kaumana Caves, marvel at the majestic beauty of Rainbow Falls, or encounter sea turtles at Carlsmith Beach Park. To refuel and unwind, indulge in delectable dining experiences at Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo’s on-site restaurant. Ka Lihikai showcases panoramic views of the island, creating the perfect ambiance for enjoying locally inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Savor a cultural array of culinary delights crafted from the freshest local ingredients while soaking in the serene beauty of the Hawaiian landscape.
GF Hotels and Resorts welcomes guests to experience the magic of Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo - a DoubleTree by Hilton. Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a corporate retreat, people are invited to book their next stay and discover the meaning of Hawaiian Ho'okipa.
ABOUT GRAND NANILOA HOTEL HILO – A DOUBLETREE BY HILTON
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo – a DoubleTree by Hilton is the only Hilton-branded property in Hilo and is the largest hotel on Hawaiʻi Island’s East side. Boasting 381 rooms, suites, and ADA accommodations, it is located on the famous Banyan Drive and opened in 1939 on the Waiākea Peninsula in the Makaʻokū area on Hilo Bay. In 2016, after a $30 million renovation, Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo was listed on the National Registry of the Historic Hotels of America, which identifies hotels that have maintained their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. The property is designed to deliver a world-class guest experience and visitors can enjoy a bay view lobby bar, guest rooms and suites, fitness center, outdoor pool, onsite restaurant and retail, plus a tour partner and 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space that includes an exclusive concert hall. For more information, visit www.grandnaniloahilo.com or call (808) 969-3333. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for ongoing happenings and more.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 170 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
