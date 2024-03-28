VOLUME GLOBAL & WHITE OWL FILM STUDIOS UNVEIL WORLD’S FIRST-EVER AIR SUPPORTED POP-UP SOUNDSTAGE FACILITY FOR FILM & TV

CANADA’S WAHNAPITAE FIRST NATION TERRITORY OFFICIALLY OPENS STUDIO MARCH 30, 2024 to COLLABORATE WITH CONTENT CREATORS

Joining forces with White Owl Film Studios from the Wahnapitae First Nation to introduce this state-of-the-art solution to Canada, with a specific focus on Northern Ontario, is a dream come true.” — Christopher Rush Harrington, producer and co-founder of Volume Global.

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume Global officially opens a first-of-its-kind soundstage in Sudbury, Ontario, and extends a welcome to interested productions and producers for business. Adding to its offerings, Volume Global along with White Owl Film Studios has erected an air-supported Pop-Up soundstage tailored to meet the unique demands of productions in Northern Ontario. This cutting-edge facility boasts a footprint of 20,000 square feet and is intended to be customized with a full LED volume wall to host and create Virtual Production.

The new production facility aims to foster community engagement by offering job and skills training opportunities for local Indigenous individuals to fill cast and crew positions across a broad range of upcoming productions and will provide a positive impact to the local economy. This initiative seeks to create a filmmaking community for residents who have long aspired to contribute to the world of cinema.

"Joining forces with White Owl Film Studios from the Wahnapitae First Nation to introduce this state-of-the-art solution to Canada, with a specific focus on Northern Ontario, is a dream come true," said Christopher Rush Harrington, producer and co-founder of Volume Global. "This collaboration is not just about addressing the shortage of production space; it's also about creating a versatile space, including another LED Volume. Furthermore, it reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the Indigenous community of the Wahnapitae First Nation."

“We are thrilled to join forces with Volume Global to offer filmmakers a one-of-a-kind soundstage. This is the first actual Indigenous soundstage in Canada and the first 20,000 square foot, air-supported pop-up soundstage in the world," said Roy Roque, CEO of White Owl Film Studios. "This collaborative initiative will offer substantial support to local communities, that will help increase economic growth, and create significant job opportunities in Northern Ontario."



Volume Global, well-known for its proficiency in crafting pioneering air-supported pop-up soundstages and LED Volume modular designs and workflows, is advancing in its mission to offer ground-breaking solutions to the entertainment industry in regions with government incentives. Volume Global already has a cutting-edge LED Volume wall in operation in Regina, Saskatchewan and is currently scheduled across a slate of films and television series slated to film in virtual production utilizing the Volume Global suite of assets.



# # #

About Volume Global:

Volume Global is a leading-edge design and technology company specializing in the creation and operations of LED volumes and Pop-Up soundstages. With a focus on innovation, versatility, and scalability, Volume Global provides custom solutions for film and television production offering a new level of found resources, creativity, efficiency, and flexibility to the entertainment industry.



About White Owl Film Studios:

White Owl Film Studios is a full-service production studio located in Northern Ontario offering state-of-the-art production space and support for film, television, content and event production. Our primary focus is to provide high-quality and utilitarian production solutions.



Follow us on our social media:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/volume.global/

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/volume-global/.



# # #