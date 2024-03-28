NEW ATTRACTION & SPECIAL EVENTS COMING IN 2024 TO HAWAIIAN FALLS WATERPARK
Hawaiian Falls Waco will introduce the all-new Keiki Kove featuring two new kid’s-sized water slides and a mini-water bucket drop this summer.
We are continuing to invest so families have a safe and fun environment to create memories now and in the future.”WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Falls announced new attractions and special events for its Waco waterpark for the 2024 Season, which kicks off in early May with an exclusive sneak peek for Season Passholders.
“We are thrilled to bring a new attraction and more special events to Waco this summer,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Marketing Officer at Hawaiian Falls. “Our waterpark has been ingrained with the surrounding communities since opening in 2012. We are continuing to invest so families have a safe and fun environment to create memories now and in the future.”
NEW ATTRACTION
Hawaiian Falls Waco will introduce the all-new Keiki Kove featuring two new kid’s-sized water slides and a mini-water bucket drop. Also, straight from Hawaii’s Big Island to Keiki Kove, a giant turtle slide makes his debut. Young guests will love to ‘hang 10’ with this friendly sea creature.
DAILY ACTIVITIES
Hawaiian Falls Waco is the perfect venue to entertain kids all summer long! The waterpark has games and activities every day to keep the party going for kids of all ages. And you haven’t heard kids giggle and shriek so much as when we start up the Foam parties!
SPECIAL EVENTS
VIVA LA FIESTA CINCO DE MAYO PARTY
On May 4th & 5th Hawaiian Falls Waco will celebrate its first ever Viva La Fiesta Cinco De Mayo party. Guests will enjoy Mariachi music, Cinco De Mayo games, a Foam Party and Cinco De Mayo themed food and signature cocktails.
MOTHER’S DAY – SUNDAY, MAY 12
Celebrate Mom for all she does for the family with a relaxing day at the waterpark. Mom gets FREE admission on her special day! Mom also will get a special Superhero cape and enjoy great deals on specialty cocktails (including Mimosas.)
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND MILITARY & FIRST RESPONDERS FREE ADMISSION
Kick off the official first week of Summer May 25 – 27 with entertainment and special vehicle displays from area first responders. As a special thank you for their service Hawaiian Falls will be offering one FREE admission ticket for all active and retired members of the Military and First Responders (with valid Military/First Responder ID.)
PRINCE & PRINCESS DAY JUNE 15
Grab your crown and cape and join us for a chance to meet a real prince and princess all day long! Take a photo of your royal heirs. Plus, dance like royalty with a DJ dance and foam party.
CHAMPION’S DAY CELEBRATION JUNE 15 & JULY 23
Hawaiian Falls is proud to partner with Special Olympics to honor Champions with an exclusive morning designed for families and individuals with special needs. Champions and their families will have exclusive access to the park from 9 am - 10 am. Champions tickets are FREE and family companion tickets are only $10 each (limit 4.) Families can stay all day if they wish for no extra fee.
DAD’S DAY SUNDAY JUNE 16
Dad deserves a special day, too. Dad’s get FREE admission all day long. Every Dad will get a superhero cape and have the chance to participate in Father’s Day themed Olympic style games with special prizes. Dad can enjoy special prices on craft beers and cocktails and snacks.
WORLD’S LARGEST SWIMMING LESSON JUNE 20
Join us for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. We will be teaching basic water safety skills to keep everyone safe. Lessons will occur one hour before the park opens. Pre-registration is required.
HALF-WAY TO CHRISTMAS JUNE 25
It’s never too early to think about the holiday season! Enjoy Christmas-themed music and games, photos with Santa, holiday-themed food and beverages and discounts on select merchandise to help get your Christmas holiday shopping done. All guests will receive a FREE one-day return admission ticket for our Thanksgiving weekend holiday celebration.
INDEPENDENCE DAY JULY 4
As a special thank you to the men and women who serve our great country, active and retired service members receive FREE admission (With valid Military ID) all day long.
NATIONAL WATERPARK DAY JULY 28
Hawaiian Falls Waco will celebrate National Waterpark Day. Daily Admission will be half price and Season Pass holders can bring a friend for just $10.
ALOHA BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE AUGUST 5 – 9
As summer begins to wind down, Hawaiian Falls will continue to offer fun in the sun while helping families prepare for the school year. When guests donate five school supply Items (from a preferred list of items) they will receive an admission ticket for $10.
SUMMER JOBS
Hawaiian Falls is now hiring applicants 15 years of age and older to work in a safe, fun environment. There are opportunities for first-time job seekers, students, teachers, single parents, extra wage earners and senior citizens to become Hawaiian Falls Ambassadors.
Ambassadors enjoy flexible hours and schedules to fit their availability and receive a complimentary Season Pass plus four daily admission tickets each month they work to bring friends and family to enjoy the waterpark. For more info and job descriptions, visit hfalls.com/employment.
In addition to Waco, Hawaiian Falls has waterparks in Mansfield and Roanoke, Texas operated by ProParks Attractions Group. For information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets, and season passes, visit hfalls.com.
