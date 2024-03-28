Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Announces Zero Commission, No Risk, Clear Terms Real Estate Auctions
The simple and stress-free way to buy and sell real estate.
With all of the noise, misinformation and seeming turmoil that is currently in the real estate sector, Nicholls Auction Marketing announces a simple and stress-free way to buy and sell real estate.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all of the noise, misinformation and seeming turmoil that is currently in the real estate sector, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces a simple and stress-free way to buy and sell real estate.
— John Nicholls
Please know that during this unsettling time, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group remains committed to total transparency, honesty and impeccable customer service to both sellers and buyers providing a simple and stress-free way to handle real estate transactions according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
Nicholls also said," We have worked successfully with thousands of Realtors over our years in business, and look forward to continuing to do so. We hope to increase our relationships with real estate professionals to provide the best customer service available in the real estate industry."
"Many folks prefer getting information through the video medium'" said Nicholls. "They explain about the simple and stress free way to sell real estate. One is included and others can be found at www.NichollsAuction.com. Moreover, confidential and no obligation consultations about how zero commissions, no risk and clear terms are integral to a simple and stress free way to sell real estate ."
For more information, call John Nicholls at (540) 220 8848 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971
John Nicholls
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-220-8848
info@nichollsauction.com
