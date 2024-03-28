On Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship Named for General Charles McGee Raises Funds for STEM
Scholarship in honor of General Charles McGee is “Living Monument” for the famed Tuskegee Airmen for students who pursue STEM degrees at HBCUs
The Brigadier General Charles McGee Scholarship aims to increase the STEM pipeline for underserved and underrepresented American youth”SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter in Montgomery County (MD), a demonstrated community service leader and visionary for the establishment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial has established the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee STEM Scholarship. Students may apply for the scholarship by visiting: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org.
— Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair
The 4th Thursday of March each year is recognized as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day. The Brigadier General Charles McGee Scholarship is a “living monument” to recognize and continue to promote the legacy of this famed Tuskegee Airman. The scholarship will aid underserved and underrepresented high school and college students who pursue STEM degrees at any of the nearly 100 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his amazing life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.
To donate or support this scholarship please visit: www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org. Or Text STEM1906 to 44321. For more information, please visit our website or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.
