Loop1, LLC and Fend Inc. Unveil New Cybersecurity Solution Offering for Department of Defense and US Government Agencies
Combining Fend Data Diode Solutions with SolarWinds® Security Event Manager (SEM) to Safeguard Critical Facilities and Networks
With Loop1 and Fend, data can flow from protected networks to the stakeholders that need it while access is physically blocked, ensuring that even the most sophisticated attacker is stopped.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loop1 LLC, a leading global IT Operations Management (ITOM) company specializing in the provision of training, professional, and managed services for SolarWinds (1) clients worldwide, has today announced a strategic collaboration with Fend Incorporated, a data pipeline and cybersecurity company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, to fortify cybersecurity defenses for Department of Defense (DoD) and US Government agencies.
— Bill Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO at Loop1
The solution integrates Fend’s data diodes, cybersecurity hardware devices facilitating physically-enforced, one-way communication of data, with SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM) software— an easy-to-use, affordable SIEM tool, offering a comprehensive solution to protect critical IT and Operational Technology (OT) assets. Together, they provide a robust solution for monitoring and protecting critical assets, enabling continuous monitoring of isolated networks for indications of compromise or insider threats while maintaining a physical barrier to cyberattacks.
SolarWinds SEM offers robust functionality on a smaller scale compared to larger, more expensive solutions, making it an excellent fit for the unique needs of the Department of Defense (DoD) and US Government Agencies. This enables these entities to effectively monitor and protect critical assets while remaining within budget constraints and ensuring seamless compliance with regulatory requirements.
"Operators of networks across government need to detect both malicious activity and insider threats," said Bill Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO at Loop1. "Our collaboration with Fend brings the best detection capabilities and physical barriers to attack. With Loop1 and Fend, data can flow from protected networks to the stakeholders that need it while access is physically blocked, ensuring that even the most sophisticated attacker is stopped."
We're witnessing a critical shift in cybersecurity requirements, underscored by mandates such as the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Binding Operational Directive (BOD 23-01), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Memorandum M-24-04, and DoD Manual 8530.01 that require agencies to inventory and monitor IT and OT assets. These directives demand heightened vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard our nation's critical infrastructure and sensitive data.
“This innovative solution developed in partnership with Loop1 represents a significant advancement in meeting these challenges head-on,” stated Colin Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Fend. “Together, we are equipping government agencies and organizations to not only meet compliance mandates but also proactively stay ahead of emerging threats with confidence."
SolarWinds SEM for Air-Gapped Networks is available in three package options, tailored to common installation scenarios, and includes platform validation, software installation, best practices configuration, comprehensive documentation, and knowledge transfer. Flexibility is provided to accommodate specific needs beyond the standard options, ensuring tailored solutions to meet individual requirements.
(1) - SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Learn more at www.solarwinds.com.
About Loop1:
Loop1 is a prominent global IT Operations Management (ITOM) company and SolarWinds Elite Partner, recognized for its expertise in the SolarWinds Observability and IT Management Platform alongside a range of complementary solutions. We help our clients to ‘Know What’s Next’ through our unique ITOM methodology L1M3 (Loop1 Monitoring Maturity Model ‘LIME’), which delivers a simplified roadmap and scorecard to enable organizations to plan, deploy and measure their digital transformation projects, and improve the value of their overall IT operations. Headquartered in Austin, TX, United States, with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Sri Lanka, the group has more than 110 employees across four continents, clients in more than 60 countries, and 38+ SolarWinds Certified Professional (SCP) engineers. Read more at www.loop1.com, and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/loop1/.
About Fend:
Fend is a data pipeline and cybersecurity company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fend physically protects connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware while safely opening the door to AI-based tools. Fend protects customers around the world across energy, water, manufacturing, and government sectors. Read more at www.fend.tech, and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fend-incorporated/.
