Fend Inc. Awarded Patent for Data Diode on a Chip to Secure Autonomous Vehicles and IoT Devices from Cyberattack
Those seeking to hack into connected machines face a physical barrier to attack.
This advancement is a key step toward protecting equipment with long lives, decades or more, that has to be ready for cyber threats we’ve yet to imagine. ”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fend Incorporated today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the company patent protection for a chip-scale data diode defense against cyberattack on IoT devices, connected vehicles, and critical infrastructure. The invention allows machines, from renewable energy generation to medical devices, to communicate their operational status over the internet while physically blocking any attempts by cybercriminals or nation state actors to compromise those systems.
— Colin Dunn, Fend CEO
Fend CEO, Colin Dunn, says “this advancement is a key step toward protecting equipment with long lives, decades or more, that has to be ready for cyber threats we’ve yet to imagine. We’re talking about cars, power plants, and other machines that keep the economy going. Our users will be able to feed data into next-generation AI tools while permanently keeping attackers out.” Much of the world’s critical infrastructure still in use today was designed and installed years before the internet of things (IoT). Since the threats of the future are unknown, the physical protection offered by data diodes takes the long view, protecting the devices that serve and transport people now and into the future.
The move toward chip-scale manufacturing opens the door for Fend’s products to be embedded in devices made by the world’s leading manufacturers. The technology follows the success of Fend’s compact one-way communication diodes that use physically-enforced one-way transmissions of light to isolate customer assets from the internet while allowing users to understand what is happening from a performance and network security perspective. Fend’s devices have been tested by the US Army and Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program
(ESTCP). Customers are able to get the information they need, while their assets remain effectively air-gapped.
Recent news suggests the timing is just right for this kind of solution. Nation states have infiltrated power grids and defense infrastructure with malware. Thieves are stealing cars by simply gaining access to the internal network via the headlights. Fend’s physics-based approach to cybersecurity represents an affordable, straightforward way to defend the machines that make modern life possible.
About Fend
Fend is a data pipeline and cybersecurity company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fend physically protects connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware while safely opening the door to AI-based tools. Fend protects customers around the world across energy, water, manufacturing, and government sectors. To learn more about Fend, visit www.fend.tech.
Philip Quebe
Fend Incorporated
+1 5719701382
info@fend.tech
