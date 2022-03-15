Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,032 in the last 365 days.

Fend Announces New Products that Physically Block Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure.

Photo of Fend's new data diode hardware.

Fend's data diodes physically block cyberattacks from reaching critical infrastructure.

Fend Incorporated today announced the launch of its new line of one-way communication diodes, the Fend 5 Series Diodes.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fend Incorporated today announced the launch of its new line of one-way communication diodes, the Fend 5 Series Diodes. These new devices represent an evolution of its award-winning, patented technology used by customers today in energy, manufacturing, maritime, and water treatment.

“The threat of cyberattack on critical infrastructure is greater now than ever. We are proud to make our hardware in the USA for the protection of these systems that make modern life possible,” says Fend CEO, Colin Dunn. Since the attack on Colonial Pipeline, the impact of industrial cyberattacks on day-to-day life has become more apparent, and as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, spillover attacks are likely to hit industrial targets all around the world. Fend’s data diode hardware uses physically-enforced, one-way optical isolation to ensure that data from power plants, water utilities, and transportation systems gets into the hands of operators and maintenance teams without allowing any malicious signals back into this infrastructure.

Fend’s data diode hardware is used today by customers protecting assets in maritime, energy, government, water treatment, and manufacturing. These customers trust Fend to provide them the industrial performance data they need without the ongoing expense of patching or software licenses. The company’s newest product line provides the same physical barrier to cyberattack combined with higher data transfer speeds, expanding the set of use cases to include data backups and cross-domain file transfers. Fend’s products are designed and built in the USA and sold around the world for the protection of critical infrastructure and networks.

Learn more about Fend and its new line of products at www.fend.tech/products.

Fend is an industrial cybersecurity company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fend physically protects connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware. Fend brings levels of security once reserved for nuclear power plants to the masses with drastically improved usability and at a fraction of the cost of previous generation technologies. To learn more about the Fend one-way communication diodes, visit www.fend.tech.

Philip Quebe
Fend Incorporated
+1 571-970-1382
info@fend.tech
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter

You just read:

Fend Announces New Products that Physically Block Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.