Fend Announces New Products that Physically Block Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure.
Fend Incorporated today announced the launch of its new line of one-way communication diodes, the Fend 5 Series Diodes.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fend Incorporated today announced the launch of its new line of one-way communication diodes, the Fend 5 Series Diodes. These new devices represent an evolution of its award-winning, patented technology used by customers today in energy, manufacturing, maritime, and water treatment.
“The threat of cyberattack on critical infrastructure is greater now than ever. We are proud to make our hardware in the USA for the protection of these systems that make modern life possible,” says Fend CEO, Colin Dunn. Since the attack on Colonial Pipeline, the impact of industrial cyberattacks on day-to-day life has become more apparent, and as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, spillover attacks are likely to hit industrial targets all around the world. Fend’s data diode hardware uses physically-enforced, one-way optical isolation to ensure that data from power plants, water utilities, and transportation systems gets into the hands of operators and maintenance teams without allowing any malicious signals back into this infrastructure.
Fend’s data diode hardware is used today by customers protecting assets in maritime, energy, government, water treatment, and manufacturing. These customers trust Fend to provide them the industrial performance data they need without the ongoing expense of patching or software licenses. The company’s newest product line provides the same physical barrier to cyberattack combined with higher data transfer speeds, expanding the set of use cases to include data backups and cross-domain file transfers. Fend’s products are designed and built in the USA and sold around the world for the protection of critical infrastructure and networks.
Learn more about Fend and its new line of products at www.fend.tech/products.
Fend is an industrial cybersecurity company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fend physically protects connected equipment from cyberattack and ransomware. Fend brings levels of security once reserved for nuclear power plants to the masses with drastically improved usability and at a fraction of the cost of previous generation technologies. To learn more about the Fend one-way communication diodes, visit www.fend.tech.
