21st Century Learning and International Education Solutions Announce the International Schools Conference - Asia (ISCA)

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21st Century Learning, a leader in educational consulting and professional development, in collaboration with International Education Solutions (IES), the global network of international education expertise, is proud to announce the International Schools Conference - Asia (ISCA). This premier event will take place on October 21st and 22nd, 2024, and aims to unite investors, founders, and leaders of International schools from across Asia and beyond.

The conference, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand at the conveniently located Holiday Inn Bangkok Sukhumvit, will feature a compelling lineup of speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that are designed to foster collaboration and innovation in the international education sector.

Justin Hardman, CEO of 21st Century Learning, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming conference, highlighting, "Our partnership with IES for the ISCA underscores our dedication to advancing excellence in international education. We believe that by bringing together thought leaders and innovators, we can inspire actionable change in the way schools are built, managed and improved upon"

ISCA will be chaired by John Gwyn Jones MBE, who is CEO at FOBISIA. Confirmed speakers so far for ISCA include renowned experts such as Dr. Robert Jackson, American International School of Jeddah, Anip Sharma from LEK, Dr. David Willows of Yellowcar, Dr. Howard Stribbell of the Canadian International School of Phnom Penh, Greg Smith representing ISS China, Ted Hill of Chadwick International School in Korea, Diane Jacoutot, MD at Edvectus, Doug Grove, Concordia International School Hanoi, with more to be confirmed soon. These industry leaders will share their unique insights and experiences, covering a wide range of topics crucial to the development and success of international schools.

Themes at the event are:

-Innovative marketing strategies for startup, developing and established schools

-Effective use of technology for school operations as well as teaching and learning

-Strategies for Teacher Recruitment and Retention: Gain effective strategies for recruiting and retaining top teaching talent in international schools.

-Effective implementation of bilingual models

-Cultural Competency: Improve cultural competency skills for working in diverse international education environments.

-Insights into Future Trends: Gain insights into the future trends of international education, including technological advancements, changing student needs, and evolving college admissions criteria

-Understanding of Investment Landscape: Gain an understanding of the investment landscape and opportunities in international education overall

-Technology in Education - EdTech solutions

-Facilities - Campus design, maintenance and operations



The conference website (https://isconferenceasia.com/), will be the primary source for updates on the event schedule, speaker announcements, and registration details. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the site to stay informed about the latest conference news.

For those looking to get involved, the conference offers various opportunities for exhibitors and sponsors to showcase their solutions and services to a targeted audience of international school decision-makers.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this inaugural event. Mark your calendars for the International Schools Conference - Asia on October 21st and 22nd, 2024.

About 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning International is dedicated to building communities of learners through their consulting services, events, and content platforms. For more than 10 years 21C has connected more than 20,000 educators at a wide range of events, training and networking opportunities.

For more information, please visit:

https://21c-learning.com/

About International Education Solutions (IES)

International Education Solutions (IES) provides educational solutions to schools and families across the Asia Pacific region. Our IES team comprises experts with a wide range of experience in international education. We’re also a part of the Canadian International Education Organisation (CIEO), a respected institution with over 20 years of experience running schools in China, Hong Kong, and Thailand. This background and expertise form our work’s foundation, allowing us to provide high-quality, tailored educational services to meet the unique needs of international schools and families.

https://www.ies.network/

Contact Information

To learn more about the International Schools Conference - Asia, please contact:

Deb Confield (deb@21c-learning.com)

Events and Marketing Coordinator