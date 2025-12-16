Recognising Excellence: Finalists Confirmed for the Inaugural ASEAN School Awards 2026

Meet your peers, celebrate education in ASEAN A networking event for education experts in ASEAN region, purchase your ticket to the gala dinner on 5 May 2026

It’s inspiring to see such a strong interest, diverse and quality entries from the ASEAN community. These finalists exemplify the very best in innovation, inclusivity, and impact in education.” — Justin Hardman, CEO & Founder of 21C Learning

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representing the very best in educational innovation and excellence from across the ASEAN region, the finalists are now revealed for the inaugural ASEAN School Awards 2026.

This year’s awards attracted strong interest from schools and education service providers across ASEAN countries, showcasing the vibrancy, diversity and advancement of education in Southeast Asia.

After the review of the huge number of applications received from a broad cross-section of K-12 schools and education organizations, we’re proud to announce a total of 43 entities are named finalists, and here are all of them in 17 categories:

Arts Award

- Chatsworth International School

- International School Bangkok

- King's College International School of Bangkok

- Learn Satit Pattana School

- XCL WORLD ACADEMY

Diversity Equity and Inclusion

- Learn Satit Pattana School

- Rugby School Thailand

- Singapore American School

Early Childhood Center

- Australian International School Singapore

- International School Manila

- Jakarta Intercultural School

- Lanna International School

- WEE RAYS

EdTech Program

- Crimson Global Academy

- St Andrews International School Bangkok

- Tenby International School Setia EcoHill

EdTech Solution Award

- Ark Academy

- ChildSafeguarding.com

Education Supplier

- Badminton World Federation

- Red Dragon Education

- Steelcase Learning

- The Centre for Global Citizenship Studies

Experiential Learning Program

- Australian International School Singapore

- International School Bangkok

- Nexus International School Malaysia

- St. Andrews International School Green Valley

- UWC Thailand

Experiential Learning Provider

- Beyond Classrooms

- JUMP! Foundation

- Les Elfes International

- Nomad Adventure

- The Global Citizen Education Group

Innovative Facilities

- Brighton College Bangkok Vibhavadi

- NIST International School

- Saigon South International School

- Singapore American School

- Wellington College International School Bangkok

Innovative Marketing

- Lighthouse Secondary International School @ Rawai

- The International School Yangon

Innovative Teaching & Learning

- Chatsworth International School

- Jakarta Intercultural School

- Redea Institute (Overseeing HighScope Indonesia school network)

- Tenby Schools Penang

- The British International School of Kuala Lumpur

Professional Learning & Staff Development

- Lanna International School

- Rugby School Thailand

- Singapore American School

- The British International School of Kuala Lumpur

Service Learning

- Denla British School

- International School Manila

- The International School Yangon

STEAM Award

- Canadian International School of Phnom Penh

- International Christian School Nonthaburi

- Singapore American School

- Tenby Schools Penang

Strategic Plan Award

- NIST International School

- The International School Yangon

Student Agency

- Chatsworth International School

- Learn Satit Pattana School

- Montessori Academy Bangkok International School

- Singapore American School

Student Leadership

- Lanna International School

- Nexus International School Malaysia

- Stonyhurst Southville International School - Batangas City Campus

- Tenby International School Setia EcoHill

The ASEAN School Awards Gala Dinner will take place on 8 May 2026 at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Thailand, where finalists will be recognized and the winners in each category will be announced live.

The Gala Dinner provides an exceptional opportunity for networking with educators, leaders, and innovators from across the region - all are invited to join this milestone celebration. Tickets for the Gala Dinner are now available for purchase.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event and to support the ASEAN education community.

Co-located Events

ASEAN School Awards is co-located with Lead To Succeed Summit - an annual conference for aspiring and current school leaders, and the first-ever International School Marketing & Admissions Conference - designed for marketing and admissions personnel in international schools.

About the Organizer: 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership), and International School Marketing & Admissions Conference (ISMAC).

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy, 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.

