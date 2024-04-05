CityDrinks.com Launches Express Alcohol Delivery in Abu Dhabi
Explore premium wines, whiskies, and beers with CityDrinks.com's new swift delivery in Abu Dhabi.
Bringing world-class beverages to your doorstep with unparalleled speed and choice defines our mission at CityDrinks.com.”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located centrally in Abu Dhabi, a significant development is occurring in the luxury alcohol delivery sector. CityDrinks.com, a new addition to the city's alcohol delivery services, is introducing its express 30-minute delivery offering. This service is designed to meet the increased demand for accessible, high-quality alcohol delivery in the region, featuring an extensive selection of over 700 wines, 130 artisanal beers, and 240 refined whiskies. Each product is selected for its quality and uniqueness, aiming to cater to various tastes and occasions.
— Dominique Szymura, CEO
The wine selection at CityDrinks.com reflects the diversity of the world's vineyards, ranging from the vibrant Bottega Gold, through delicate rose wines from the South of France, to complex Bordeaux grapes and esteemed Brunello Di Montalcino vintages. This assortment aims to provide suitable options for any event, from celebrations to quiet evenings.
The beer collection, comprising 130 varieties, extends an invitation to explore international brewing traditions. Selections like the crisp Somersby, robust Red Horse, and classics like Leffe and Tiger Beers are chosen for their flavor profiles and the cultures they represent, aiming to offer a broad drinking experience.
For whisky enthusiasts, CityDrinks.com offers 250 types, including the smooth Maker's Mark, oak-infused Gentleman Jack Whiskey, and the distinctive blend of 100 Pipers. The range also includes notable whiskies such as Jim Beam, William Lawson, and Johnnie Walker Labels, targeting those who appreciate the sophistication of a fine whisky.
CityDrinks.com emphasizes the importance of the delivery experience, ensuring prompt and careful service. The availability of a wide range of glassware and professional bar tools aims to enhance the enjoyment of beverages like Grey Goose Vodka or Hibiki Whisky at home.
This digital platform aims to modify the alcohol delivery landscape in Abu Dhabi by merging luxury with accessibility. The service facilitates enjoying beverages like Tequila at sunset or Fernet Branca to mark the end of the day, delivered directly to customers' doors.
With the launch of CityDrinks.com, there is an aim to alter how premium beverages are experienced in Abu Dhabi. The service not only focuses on delivery but also on providing an educational and enjoyable experience through detailed tasting notes, pairing suggestions, and access to rare products. CityDrinks.com intends to offer a journey through the rich cultures and traditions behind alcoholic beverages.
This initiative represents not just a new business but a new approach to enjoying premium beverages in Abu Dhabi. Prioritizing quality, accessibility, and customer experience, CityDrinks.com aims to be a preferred choice for those seeking premium alcohol delivery. It represents an opportunity to explore and enjoy the world of premium alcohol, delivered with attention to detail.
To commemorate the launch of this service, CityDrinks.com is inviting Abu Dhabi residents to experience the convenience of 30-minute express delivery of top-tier alcoholic beverages. For more details about CityDrinks.com and its selection of premium beverages, visiting the website or calling +971 5 015 15042 is recommended.
CityDrinks.com aspires to combine quality and convenience, offering a refined drinking experience in Abu Dhabi.
Dominique Laurent Szymura
C D GENERAL TRADING L.L.C.
