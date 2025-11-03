CityDrinks Marks Two Years as UAE’s Leading Online Alcohol Retailer

CityDrinks.com: Elevating Abu Dhabi's at-home luxury drinking experience with express delivery

Marking two years in business, CityDrinks reports record growth, a 2,500+ product range, and launch of AI-driven innovations like Genie the Sommelier.

Two years on, the results speak for themselves — CityDrinks has become the go-to destination for customers seeking both everyday favourites and unique finds.” — Dominique Szymura

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityDrinks , the UAE’s largest online alcohol retailer, is celebrating its second anniversary with record growth, expanded product offerings, and a loyal customer base spanning Abu Dhabi and Dubai.Since its launch in 2023, CityDrinks has grown from a newcomer in the market to the country’s market leader in e-commerce alcohol sales. The platform now features over 2,500 products, including the Middle East’s largest online beer range with more than 250 varieties, an expanding fine wine portfolio, and exclusive imports from world-class producers.In the past year alone, CityDrinks has achieved:Over 50% year-on-year sales growth, with consistent month-on-month increases in orders.More than 3,500 new customers added in a single month, setting a company record.Operational efficiency gains that reduced late deliveries by over 70%.Launch of Genie, the AI Sommelier, bringing personalised beer, wine & spirits recommendations to customers in multiple languages.“From day one, the goal was to combine convenience, variety, and quality,” said Dominique Szymura, Founder of CityDrinks.Looking ahead, CityDrinks plans further expansion of its premium collections, enhanced AI-driven personalisation features, and delivery service improvements to meet growing demand.CityDrinks continues to deliver seven days a week across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, offering same-day and next-day delivery options with a focus on reliability and customer satisfaction.

