Popular Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Releases A Hot New Latin Pop Song, "Parking Lot," And A Video Filmed In Colombia
Kelsie Kimberlin's "Parking Lot" Adds A New Dimension And Depth To Her Musical Catalog With A Steamy Video Filmed In Cartagena, Colombia
Cartagena was the perfect place to film the video because we could capture all the song's cool nuances-fun, dancing, color, heat, and lust. Pedro and Cristian are the maestros who made it all happen.”WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular singer Kelsie Kimberlin today released her new song “Parking Lot” on all music platforms. This will be her first release with her new music distributor, Symphonic. The steamy video for the song was filmed in Cartagena, Colombia, famous for its friendly people, vibrant colors, and beautiful water. Seasoned film director Cristian Flores took full advantage of the venue to create an exciting, hot, and fun-filled video.
— Kelsie Kimberlin
Kelsie’s last five releases have been dedicated to Ukraine where her mother was born because she wanted to focus the world’s attention on the horrors of the war and the dire need to help Ukraine win a total victory. While those videos have all gone viral with millions of views and streams, Kelsie wanted to shift gears so she traveled to Colombia to film two music videos, “Parking Lot” and “Gotta See Right.” The first is being released today and the second in mid-summer.
“Parking Lot” is a song about a very hot Latin girl who loves to dance and show off her moves in public. Kelsie sings about how happy she is that the dancer is hers as she watches all the boys and girls also wanting the dancer. The filming occurred at an outdoor paintball venue and in the middle of a parking lot while Kelsie watched from her convertible Mercedes. Halfway through the song, legendary Colombian producer and musician Pedro Vengoechea jumps in with a very cool Latin rap as he watches the dancer breaking it down in front of the Mercedes.
“Cartagena was the perfect place to film the video because it allowed us to capture all the song's proper nuances—fun, dancing, color, heat, and lust,” said Kelsie. “I was amazed with the way Sabrina (the dancer) brought my vision to life. And of course, Pedro is the maestro who made it all happen and Cristian is an incredible director.”
The song has a very cool Latin groove with a powerful Spanish guitar emphasizing and countering the vocals. The chorus will certainly go viral on social media—"Yeah you look so fine, girl, I’m glad you’re mine. Everybody wantin’ you, in the parking lot.”
Once again, Kelsie hits the ball out of the parking lot with her new song and video.
Brett Kimberlin
Act Up Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Kelsie Kimberlin "Parking Lot"