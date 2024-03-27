Dimensional Search Network Launches Williams Executive Search Solutions

We are poised for continued growth and success as we expand our reach, forge new partnerships, and leverage emerging technologies to enhance our service offerings.” — Patrice Williams

PLANO, TX, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Search Network proudly announces the launch of its latest network office with Patrice Williams and Williams Executive Search Solutions, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida. With nearly 25 years of diversified expertise across industries such as IT, mortgage, health and beauty, alternative healthcare, and manufacturing, Williams brings a wealth of knowledge to the network, particularly in executive recruiting.

Specializing in anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetist roles for hospitals, digestive health facilities, dental facilities, surgery centers, and orthopedic practices, Williams Executive Search Solutions is poised to make significant contributions to the healthcare industry through strategic talent acquisition.

Jon Bartos, Chief Operating Officer of Dimensional Search noted, "With over 25 years of experience in building winning teams, Patrice and Williams Executive Search Solutions are the perfect choice to help healthcare providers with their shortage of mission-critical talent. Congratulations to Patrice and the team!"

"Looking ahead, I am excited about the future of Williams Executive Search Solutions, Inc. We are poised for continued growth and success as we expand our reach, forge new partnerships, and leverage emerging technologies to enhance our service offerings. I am confident that with our passion, expertise, and dedication, Williams Executive Search Solutions, Inc. will not only thrive but also leave a lasting legacy of positive impact on the healthcare landscape," says Patrice Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Williams Executive Search Solutions.

Dimensional Search, a Sanford Rose Associates network division, provides entrepreneurs with an acceleration platform to launch their executive search and staffing businesses. Dimensional Search is comprised of an elite network of independently owned executive search firms known for personalized service and top-tier talent acquisition solutions, catering to the needs of both clients and candidates.

Dimensional Search has maintained an exclusive network of offices that are unparalleled in professionalism, performance, and service that exceed client expectations. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting 300+ years and 25+ average years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled. Dimensional Search allows the opportunity to be in business for oneself, but not by oneself, with the freedom and flexibility to grow with the structure and support of others who have paved the way.

Learn more at dimensionalsearch.com.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

darren@dimensionalsearch.com

214.556.8010