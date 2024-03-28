Where Construction Industry Leaders Collaborate - March 28, 2024
Leading Digital Platform for Construction ProfessionalsSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week, our spotlight shines on the time-lapse video showcasing two years of construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project, from April 2022 through March 2024. This eagerly awaited cable-stayed bridge, honoring hockey legend Gordie Howe, promises to streamline Detroit-Windsor connections, facilitating traffic and commerce over the Detroit River. With six vehicle lanes and dedicated paths for cyclists and pedestrians, the project reflects a major infrastructural venture with community and environmental foresight, spearheaded by the Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority, with completion poised to bring broad economic and social advantages by 2025.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 50
• Understanding Construction Risk Management
• New Zones: Track and Solve Issues More Efficiently
• Building Performance Analysis – the Quest for Ultimate Efficiency
• There are only 2 types of communication
• The RONA+ banner has arrived in Québec
• Why Accounting in Construction Management is Needed
• IAPMO Seeks Public Input on Manual of Recommended Practice for Hydrogen Fuel Gas Piping
• College of Fellows Elects Dean Yew-Thong Leong by Acclamation
• Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Action Equipment Rentals
• The RONA Foundation recognized for its impact on the community
• GTA Buildings with the Highest and Lowest Condo Fees
• Celebrating Women’s History Month with the Award-Winning CONEXPO-CON/AGG Podcast
• Brother and sister duo acquires the RONA Tilbury and RONA Comber stores in Ontario
• RAIC College Welcomes 41 New Fellows
• Canadian Concrete Expo 2024 Highlights at a Glance
• Igniting AECO Innovation with the Revizto 2023 Collaborators of the Year Awards
• Competition Bureau reaches agreement to protect competition for ready-mix concrete in Quebec
• Apartment construction sustains housing starts in Canada’s Largest cities
• Built Green Canada Announces Winners in Inaugural Maverick Awards
