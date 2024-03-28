The Film Festival Doctor Launches First-of-its-Kind Book Simplifying Festival Premiere Policies
Award-winning film festival strategist Rebekah Louisa Smith’s book demystifies the complex and convoluted world of festival premiere policies for filmmakers.
This complimentary guide is a result of an area within the film festival world that filmmakers needed help with. Understanding premiere policies deserves to be a standalone resource for filmmakers.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “The Little Book of Premiere Policies,” the newest e-book by The Film Festival Doctor, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and Producer Kyle Goldfinch present a straightforward approach to navigating film festival premiere policies. This groundbreaking new book pulls back the curtain on the often complex and convoluted world of film festival premieres, and shares essential tips and techniques for filmmakers to navigate festival premieres by defining the 13 types of premieres that exist.
Smith’s work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 2,000 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London film festivals.
An experienced film festival strategist, Smith’s unique approach to curating festival strategies and navigating the festival circuit has always pushed the conventional boundaries and traditional methods within this niche. She continues to break barriers in the industry by providing alternative methods and approaches to managing a festival strategy and publishing never-before-seen books to aid filmmakers.
Download your complimentary copy of “The Little Book of Premiere Policies” and find out more about The Film Festival Doctor at http://www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com/shop/.
ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR
Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail go into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com.
