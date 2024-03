OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2024 INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE AWARD WINNERS

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Industrial Hygiene Awards, a program honoring the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.This year, 21 companies are joining the lineup of winners since the program’s founding in 2021.“This year’s awards enjoyed a broad range of compelling entries with some hot competition in some of the categories,” said David Kopf, executive editor and publisher of Occupational Health & Safety “This was particularly noticeable in categories such as Internet of Things—Connected Devices and Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction. It just goes to show that the companies providing industrial hygiene products and services are continually working to innovate and improve.”The 28 winning products will be recognized in Occupational Health & Safety’s marketing and promotions and on the special winners' section of its website.“This program is a great way to showcase those innovations to IH professionals,” Kopf continued. “Bearing that in mind, I want to thank our judges for helping us with this year’s awards program and all the companies who entered.”The 2024 Award WinnersArtificial Intelligence (AI) Tools/SystemsRisk AI Advisor: Benchmark GensuiteAuditing & Compliance SoftwareMSA Grid Software: MSA SafetyChemical SafetyHoneywell Flextril(TM) Nitrile Chemical Gloves: HoneywellDrug TestingSwabTek Surface Testing Solutions: OraSure TechnologiesEmergency Preparedness & ResponseANDAX INDUSTRIES COMBO PAC W/ PPE: Andax IndustriesEmergency Showers / EyewashPortable Eye Wash Station: TRADESAFEEnvironmental Protection & MonitoringSAFER One Dynamic Plume Modeling: Industrial ScientificExposure AssessmentIndustrial Hygiene Calculation Engine: Cority Software IncEye/Face ProtectionSWIFT: Bollé SafetyFacility SafetyPIGTuffGrit™ Diamond Plate Anti-Fatigue Mat: New PigFire SafetyHoneywell Morning Pride Ben 3 Helmet: HoneywellFoot ProtectionK1 Series SafeGrip: SureWerxGas & Vapor DetectionHoneywell Central Hub with LoRa Technology: HoneywellHand Protection: Impact ProtectionG-TekPolyKorD3OiP™ Work Gloves: Protective Industrial ProductsHand Protection: General PurposeMagidD-ROC21G Ultra-Thin Polyurethane Palm Coated Work Gloves: Magid Glove and SafetyHealth And Safety/CleanupModel 1106-PEEK Super Air Nozzle: EXAIR LLCHearing Conservation & Noise ReductionSHOEBOX PureTest: SHOEBOX Ltd.Heat Stress ProtectionConnected Hydration: Epicore Biosystems, Inc.Heat/Cold Stress: EquipmentQUESTempº Heat Stress Monitor: TSIInfectious Disease ControlElvari™ soap dispensers: Bradley CompanyIoT - Connected DevicesSOL-X: Magellan X Pte. Ltd.Lockout / TagoutLOCKOUT TAGOUT LOCKS: TRADESAFEMobile AppsSlateSafety GO Mobile App: SlateSafetyProtective ClothingHoneywell Salisbury PrismShield(TM) Plus Arc Flash Head & Face Protection: HoneywellRespiratory Protection: Fit TestingPortaCount™ Respirator Fit Tester: TSIRisk Assessment & ManagementPermit to Work: Cority Software IncSignage & LabelingWorkplace Signs: TRADESAFESoftwareTuned STAR Hearing Conservation Program: TunedCareInformation on the 2025 Industrial Hygiene Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Occupational Health & SafetyFounded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.