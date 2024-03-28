OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES 2024 INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE AWARD WINNERS
WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occupational Health & Safety, providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Industrial Hygiene Awards, a program honoring the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve industrial hygiene.
This year, 21 companies are joining the lineup of winners since the program’s founding in 2021.
“This year’s awards enjoyed a broad range of compelling entries with some hot competition in some of the categories,” said David Kopf, executive editor and publisher of Occupational Health & Safety “This was particularly noticeable in categories such as Internet of Things—Connected Devices and Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction. It just goes to show that the companies providing industrial hygiene products and services are continually working to innovate and improve.”
The 28 winning products will be recognized in Occupational Health & Safety’s marketing and promotions and on the special winners' section of its website.
“This program is a great way to showcase those innovations to IH professionals,” Kopf continued. “Bearing that in mind, I want to thank our judges for helping us with this year’s awards program and all the companies who entered.”
The 2024 Award Winners
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools/Systems
Risk AI Advisor: Benchmark Gensuite
Auditing & Compliance Software
MSA Grid Software: MSA Safety
Chemical Safety
Honeywell Flextril(TM) Nitrile Chemical Gloves: Honeywell
Drug Testing
SwabTek Surface Testing Solutions: OraSure Technologies
Emergency Preparedness & Response
ANDAX INDUSTRIES COMBO PAC W/ PPE: Andax Industries
Emergency Showers / Eyewash
Portable Eye Wash Station: TRADESAFE
Environmental Protection & Monitoring
SAFER One Dynamic Plume Modeling: Industrial Scientific
Exposure Assessment
Industrial Hygiene Calculation Engine: Cority Software Inc
Eye/Face Protection
SWIFT: Bollé Safety
Facility Safety
PIG® TuffGrit™ Diamond Plate Anti-Fatigue Mat: New Pig
Fire Safety
Honeywell Morning Pride Ben 3 Helmet: Honeywell
Foot Protection
K1 Series SafeGrip: SureWerx
Gas & Vapor Detection
Honeywell Central Hub with LoRa Technology: Honeywell
Hand Protection: Impact Protection
G-Tek® PolyKor® D3O® iP™ Work Gloves: Protective Industrial Products
Hand Protection: General Purpose
Magid® D-ROC® 21G Ultra-Thin Polyurethane Palm Coated Work Gloves: Magid Glove and Safety
Health And Safety/Cleanup
Model 1106-PEEK Super Air Nozzle: EXAIR LLC
Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction
SHOEBOX PureTest: SHOEBOX Ltd.
Heat Stress Protection
Connected Hydration: Epicore Biosystems, Inc.
Heat/Cold Stress: Equipment
QUESTempº Heat Stress Monitor: TSI
Infectious Disease Control
Elvari™ soap dispensers: Bradley Company
IoT - Connected Devices
SOL-X: Magellan X Pte. Ltd.
Lockout / Tagout
LOCKOUT TAGOUT LOCKS: TRADESAFE
Mobile Apps
SlateSafety GO Mobile App: SlateSafety
Protective Clothing
Honeywell Salisbury PrismShield(TM) Plus Arc Flash Head & Face Protection: Honeywell
Respiratory Protection: Fit Testing
PortaCount™ Respirator Fit Tester: TSI
Risk Assessment & Management
Permit to Work: Cority Software Inc
Signage & Labeling
Workplace Signs: TRADESAFE
Software
Tuned STAR Hearing Conservation Program: TunedCare
Information on the 2025 Industrial Hygiene Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
###
About Occupational Health & Safety
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.
Mallory Bastionell
This year, 21 companies are joining the lineup of winners since the program’s founding in 2021.
“This year’s awards enjoyed a broad range of compelling entries with some hot competition in some of the categories,” said David Kopf, executive editor and publisher of Occupational Health & Safety “This was particularly noticeable in categories such as Internet of Things—Connected Devices and Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction. It just goes to show that the companies providing industrial hygiene products and services are continually working to innovate and improve.”
The 28 winning products will be recognized in Occupational Health & Safety’s marketing and promotions and on the special winners' section of its website.
“This program is a great way to showcase those innovations to IH professionals,” Kopf continued. “Bearing that in mind, I want to thank our judges for helping us with this year’s awards program and all the companies who entered.”
The 2024 Award Winners
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools/Systems
Risk AI Advisor: Benchmark Gensuite
Auditing & Compliance Software
MSA Grid Software: MSA Safety
Chemical Safety
Honeywell Flextril(TM) Nitrile Chemical Gloves: Honeywell
Drug Testing
SwabTek Surface Testing Solutions: OraSure Technologies
Emergency Preparedness & Response
ANDAX INDUSTRIES COMBO PAC W/ PPE: Andax Industries
Emergency Showers / Eyewash
Portable Eye Wash Station: TRADESAFE
Environmental Protection & Monitoring
SAFER One Dynamic Plume Modeling: Industrial Scientific
Exposure Assessment
Industrial Hygiene Calculation Engine: Cority Software Inc
Eye/Face Protection
SWIFT: Bollé Safety
Facility Safety
PIG® TuffGrit™ Diamond Plate Anti-Fatigue Mat: New Pig
Fire Safety
Honeywell Morning Pride Ben 3 Helmet: Honeywell
Foot Protection
K1 Series SafeGrip: SureWerx
Gas & Vapor Detection
Honeywell Central Hub with LoRa Technology: Honeywell
Hand Protection: Impact Protection
G-Tek® PolyKor® D3O® iP™ Work Gloves: Protective Industrial Products
Hand Protection: General Purpose
Magid® D-ROC® 21G Ultra-Thin Polyurethane Palm Coated Work Gloves: Magid Glove and Safety
Health And Safety/Cleanup
Model 1106-PEEK Super Air Nozzle: EXAIR LLC
Hearing Conservation & Noise Reduction
SHOEBOX PureTest: SHOEBOX Ltd.
Heat Stress Protection
Connected Hydration: Epicore Biosystems, Inc.
Heat/Cold Stress: Equipment
QUESTempº Heat Stress Monitor: TSI
Infectious Disease Control
Elvari™ soap dispensers: Bradley Company
IoT - Connected Devices
SOL-X: Magellan X Pte. Ltd.
Lockout / Tagout
LOCKOUT TAGOUT LOCKS: TRADESAFE
Mobile Apps
SlateSafety GO Mobile App: SlateSafety
Protective Clothing
Honeywell Salisbury PrismShield(TM) Plus Arc Flash Head & Face Protection: Honeywell
Respiratory Protection: Fit Testing
PortaCount™ Respirator Fit Tester: TSI
Risk Assessment & Management
Permit to Work: Cority Software Inc
Signage & Labeling
Workplace Signs: TRADESAFE
Software
Tuned STAR Hearing Conservation Program: TunedCare
Information on the 2025 Industrial Hygiene Awards will be available on www.ohsonline.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
###
About Occupational Health & Safety
Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media Inc
+1 818-814-5200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram