SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2024 THE GOVIES GOVERNMENT SECURITY AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Security Today, the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, is pleased to announce the 2024 The GOVIES Awards winners.
This year, 25 companies across 31 categories are receiving a GOVIE for their innovative products. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories, including artificial intelligence, storage and video surveillance cameras.
“The wide range of products taking home awards this year exemplify the highest standards of creativity and effectiveness in addressing complex security concerns,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “We’re excited to honor these companies as they continue to support and enhance the government security industry.”
A panel of judges reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners. To ensure fairness, judge names are being kept confidential.
The 2024 Award Winners
Access Control - Biometrics
Konica Minolta’s Advanced Authentication Manager: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
Access Control Devices/Peripherals
FlexLock Motorized Traffic Cabinet Lock: CyberLock, Inc.
Access Control Devices/Peripherals - Wireless
CyberLock NFC Padlock: CyberLock, Inc.
Access Control Software/Controllers
[TIE] PDK.io 2.0: ProdataKey (PDK); and HID Linq: HID Global
Artificial Intelligence
[TIE] Omnilert Gun Detect: Omnilert; and Veritone iDEMS: Veritone
Autonomous Penetration Testing
NodeZero: Horizon3.ai
Big Data Analytics
Genetec Citigraf: Genetec
Compliance Acceleration Solutions
Forward Enterprise: Forward Networks
Counter-Uav/Drone
EnforceAir2: D-Fend Solutions
Cyber Defense Solutions
HYAS Insight: HYAS Infosec
Data Security
Cigent Data Defense Pre-Boot Authentication: Cigent
Emergency Communication Systems
Everbridge Critical Event Management: Everbridge
Intelligent Edge Devices
HALO AMPLIFY: IPVideo, a Motorola Solutions Company
Intrusion Detection & Prevention Solutions
AXIS D2210-VE Radar: Axis Communications, Inc.
Mobile Apps
Paxton Installer App: Paxton Access
Monitoring Solutions
HYAS Insight: HYAS Infosec
Network Security
Zero Trust Everywhere: Versa Networks
Network Support Solutions
S-10GR Media Converters: Perle Systems
Perimeter Protection
PureActiv with Magos Radars: PureTech Systems Inc.
PSIM
Control Center 5.62: Everbridge
Risk Analysis
RISKtm: Resecurity
Security & Risk Intelligence
The OnSolve Platform: OnSolve
Security Integration Software
PureActiv AlertView Common Operating Picture: PureTech Systems Inc.
Smart Cards
Crescendo® Smart Card Series: HID
Storage
CyberBox: CyberLock, Inc.
User And Entity Behavior Analytics
HALO AMPLIFY: IPVideo, a Motorola Solutions Company
User Authentication/Identification/Credentialing and Management
Crescendo® Smart Card Series: HID
Video Analytics
Omnilert Gun Detect: Omnilert
Video Surveillance Cameras - HD
Bosch DINION 7100i IR: Bosch Security and Safety Systems
Video Surveillance Cameras - IP
[TIE] X Series Camera Line: i-PRO; Hanwha Vision PNM-C16013RVQ four-channel, multi-directional dome camera: Hanwha Vision America; Verkada FIPS-Validated Cameras: Verkada; AXIS P3827-PVE Panoramic Camera: Axis Communications, Inc.
Web Security
HYAS Protect: HYAS Infosec
Information on the 2025 The GOVIES will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market. Visit the website at www.securitytoday.com.
