SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2024 THE GOVIES GOVERNMENT SECURITY AWARDS

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Security Today , the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, is pleased to announce the 2024 The GOVIES Awards winners.This year, 25 companies across 31 categories are receiving a GOVIE for their innovative products. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories, including artificial intelligence, storage and video surveillance cameras.“The wide range of products taking home awards this year exemplify the highest standards of creativity and effectiveness in addressing complex security concerns,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “We’re excited to honor these companies as they continue to support and enhance the government security industry.”A panel of judges reviewed the submitted materials to determine the winners. To ensure fairness, judge names are being kept confidential.The 2024 Award WinnersAccess Control - BiometricsKonica Minolta’s Advanced Authentication Manager: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.Access Control Devices/PeripheralsFlexLock Motorized Traffic Cabinet Lock: CyberLock, Inc.Access Control Devices/Peripherals - WirelessCyberLock NFC Padlock: CyberLock, Inc.Access Control Software/Controllers[TIE] PDK.io 2.0: ProdataKey (PDK); and HID Linq: HID GlobalArtificial Intelligence[TIE] Omnilert Gun Detect: Omnilert; and Veritone iDEMS: VeritoneAutonomous Penetration TestingNodeZero: Horizon3.aiBig Data AnalyticsGenetec Citigraf: GenetecCompliance Acceleration SolutionsForward Enterprise: Forward NetworksCounter-Uav/DroneEnforceAir2: D-Fend SolutionsCyber Defense SolutionsHYAS Insight: HYAS InfosecData SecurityCigent Data Defense Pre-Boot Authentication: CigentEmergency Communication SystemsEverbridge Critical Event Management: EverbridgeIntelligent Edge DevicesHALO AMPLIFY: IPVideo, a Motorola Solutions CompanyIntrusion Detection & Prevention SolutionsAXIS D2210-VE Radar: Axis Communications, Inc.Mobile AppsPaxton Installer App: Paxton AccessMonitoring SolutionsHYAS Insight: HYAS InfosecNetwork SecurityZero Trust Everywhere: Versa NetworksNetwork Support SolutionsS-10GR Media Converters: Perle SystemsPerimeter ProtectionPureActiv with Magos Radars: PureTech Systems Inc.PSIMControl Center 5.62: EverbridgeRisk AnalysisRISKtm: ResecuritySecurity & Risk IntelligenceThe OnSolve Platform: OnSolveSecurity Integration SoftwarePureActiv AlertView Common Operating Picture: PureTech Systems Inc.Smart CardsCrescendoSmart Card Series: HIDStorageCyberBox: CyberLock, Inc.User And Entity Behavior AnalyticsHALO AMPLIFY: IPVideo, a Motorola Solutions CompanyUser Authentication/Identification/Credentialing and ManagementCrescendoSmart Card Series: HIDVideo AnalyticsOmnilert Gun Detect: OmnilertVideo Surveillance Cameras - HDBosch DINION 7100i IR: Bosch Security and Safety SystemsVideo Surveillance Cameras - IP[TIE] X Series Camera Line: i-PRO; Hanwha Vision PNM-C16013RVQ four-channel, multi-directional dome camera: Hanwha Vision America; Verkada FIPS-Validated Cameras: Verkada; AXIS P3827-PVE Panoramic Camera: Axis Communications, Inc.Web SecurityHYAS Protect: HYAS InfosecInformation on the 2025 The GOVIES will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Security TodaySecurity Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market. Visit the website at www.securitytoday.com