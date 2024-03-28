Bridging Asian Diversity in Clinical Trials: The Groundbreaking Partnership of FOMAT Medical Research and Dr. Than Luu
EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research enters a collaboration with Dr. Than Luu, directed at pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation with an emphasis on diversity. This effort intends to capitalize on Dr. Luu's extensive clinical trial experience, particularly in projects aimed at engaging with often overlooked ethnic communities.
Adding a new site to FOMAT's network marks an initiative to expand the ethnic inclusivity of clinical research. Dr. Luu brings a valuable blend of his Asian heritage and community engagement to the partnership, promising to enhance the effectiveness and reach of clinical trials to ensure that healthcare innovations are more inclusive and benefit a broader segment of society.
Positioned in the Greater Los Angeles Area, celebrated for its rich cultural and ethnic diversity, this collaboration is optimally situated to complement FOMAT Medical Research's goals of propelling healthcare innovation by embracing diversity and inclusion. This strategic location allows for catering to the assorted health needs and appreciating the distinct experiences of various populations, aligning seamlessly with FOMAT Medical Research's commitment to diversifying and enhancing healthcare solutions.
Simon Corman, Growth Chief Officer at FOMAT Medical Research, emphasizes, "This partnership with Dr. Luu is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empower diversity and inclusivity in clinical trials. His expertise and the new site's strategic location allow us to deepen our engagement with another vibrant ethnic community. It's an honor to work alongside Dr. Luu, broadening our horizons and furthering our mission to innovate healthcare."
"Partnering with FOMAT Medical Research allows me to leverage my background for the betterment of clinical research, especially for the Asian community," said Dr. Than Luu. "Being part of this extensive network in California and contributing to more inclusive healthcare advancements is genuinely rewarding."
This partnership signifies FOMAT’s next site in its extensive network, which stretches from southern LA County to northern Monterey County. Dr. Luu’s site will utilize FOMAT’s centralized and fully integrated model, guaranteeing synonymous quality, efficiency, and consistency throughout the network. It presents a vital endeavor and opportunity for Sponsors and CROs to engage with historically overlooked and underrepresented patient communities in clinical research.
About FOMAT Medical Research
FOMAT Medical Research is a pioneering research site network based in California, known for its extensive network and commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinical research. By focusing on diversity and innovation, FOMAT collaborates with industry leaders to expedite the development of new therapies across various therapeutic areas. As a prominent member of hyperCORE International, FOMAT leverages global resources to advance healthcare solutions.
About Than Luu, MD - Family Medicine
Dr. Than Luu, MD, F.A.A.F.P, is a distinguished family medicine practitioner with 19 years of experience, renowned for his commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care. Located in Rosemead, within the Greater Los Angeles Area, Dr. Luu has established a reputation for excellence through his contributions to several prestigious medical centers. Fluent in English, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Spanish, he and his team are exceptionally adept at connecting with a wide spectrum of patients, offering personalized and effective healthcare solutions. Dr. Luu’s approach prioritizes patient-first care, focusing on understanding and meeting the unique health needs of each individual, affirming his status as a trusted and esteemed healthcare provider in his community.
Brandon Johnson
Adding a new site to FOMAT's network marks an initiative to expand the ethnic inclusivity of clinical research. Dr. Luu brings a valuable blend of his Asian heritage and community engagement to the partnership, promising to enhance the effectiveness and reach of clinical trials to ensure that healthcare innovations are more inclusive and benefit a broader segment of society.
Positioned in the Greater Los Angeles Area, celebrated for its rich cultural and ethnic diversity, this collaboration is optimally situated to complement FOMAT Medical Research's goals of propelling healthcare innovation by embracing diversity and inclusion. This strategic location allows for catering to the assorted health needs and appreciating the distinct experiences of various populations, aligning seamlessly with FOMAT Medical Research's commitment to diversifying and enhancing healthcare solutions.
Simon Corman, Growth Chief Officer at FOMAT Medical Research, emphasizes, "This partnership with Dr. Luu is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empower diversity and inclusivity in clinical trials. His expertise and the new site's strategic location allow us to deepen our engagement with another vibrant ethnic community. It's an honor to work alongside Dr. Luu, broadening our horizons and furthering our mission to innovate healthcare."
"Partnering with FOMAT Medical Research allows me to leverage my background for the betterment of clinical research, especially for the Asian community," said Dr. Than Luu. "Being part of this extensive network in California and contributing to more inclusive healthcare advancements is genuinely rewarding."
This partnership signifies FOMAT’s next site in its extensive network, which stretches from southern LA County to northern Monterey County. Dr. Luu’s site will utilize FOMAT’s centralized and fully integrated model, guaranteeing synonymous quality, efficiency, and consistency throughout the network. It presents a vital endeavor and opportunity for Sponsors and CROs to engage with historically overlooked and underrepresented patient communities in clinical research.
About FOMAT Medical Research
FOMAT Medical Research is a pioneering research site network based in California, known for its extensive network and commitment to improving patient outcomes through clinical research. By focusing on diversity and innovation, FOMAT collaborates with industry leaders to expedite the development of new therapies across various therapeutic areas. As a prominent member of hyperCORE International, FOMAT leverages global resources to advance healthcare solutions.
About Than Luu, MD - Family Medicine
Dr. Than Luu, MD, F.A.A.F.P, is a distinguished family medicine practitioner with 19 years of experience, renowned for his commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care. Located in Rosemead, within the Greater Los Angeles Area, Dr. Luu has established a reputation for excellence through his contributions to several prestigious medical centers. Fluent in English, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Spanish, he and his team are exceptionally adept at connecting with a wide spectrum of patients, offering personalized and effective healthcare solutions. Dr. Luu’s approach prioritizes patient-first care, focusing on understanding and meeting the unique health needs of each individual, affirming his status as a trusted and esteemed healthcare provider in his community.
Brandon Johnson
FOMAT Medical Research
+1 805-483-1185
email us here