Broadened access to clinical trials: 4 Practice Groups in Santa Maria & Central Coast Join FOMAT research network
FOMAT's groundbreaking collaboration with four medical groups enhances Santa Maria's diverse healthcare services through clinical research.OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research announces a landmark partnership with Central Coast Retina, Jeffrey Kaplan MD Pediatric Medicine Inc, Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care, and Central Coast Family Care. This collaboration brings together leading specialists in ophthalmology, pediatrics, cardiology, and family medicine to create a hub of clinical trials in Santa Maria, CA. This initiative represents a significant step in FOMAT’s mission to diversify and expand clinical trials, offering patients in Santa Maria access to innovative treatments and enhancing healthcare in multiple therapeutic areas.
The partnership involves individual collaborations with each medical organization, leveraging their respective expertise. Central Coast Retina will bring its advanced ophthalmological knowledge, Jeffrey Kaplan MD Pediatric Medicine Inc. will contribute its pediatric expertise, Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care will add its cardiology prowess, and Central Coast Family Care will offer its comprehensive family medicine experience. These partnerships augment the already significant presence in the region with FOMAT’s existing partnership with Santa Barbara County’s largest GI practice group, Santa Maria Gastroenterology. Each partnership is aligned with FOMAT’s goal of providing diverse clinical trials, thereby offering patients access to cutting-edge treatments and contributing to medical research advancements in traditionally underserved and overlooked populations.
Simon Corman, Chief Growth Officer at FOMAT, articulated the importance of this collaboration, stating, "Our partnership strategy is pivotal in advancing FOMAT's commitment to healthcare innovation. Through our model of practice integration, clinical research is delivered as another option of care, frequently providing patients access to cutting-edge therapies where they may otherwise not. By scaling our presence in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County, we are able to deliver on our mission in a truly meaningful way." Dr. Sedeek of Central Coast Retina added, "Joining FOMAT's network allows us to bring groundbreaking treatments directly to our patients." In a similar vein, Dr. Kaplan expressed his enthusiasm, "This partnership enhances our pediatric research and ensures access to advanced therapies for our young patients in a truly underserved community." Dr. Alex Harrison commented on the new opportunities in cardiology research, "It's a chance to contribute to innovative treatments that can change lives." Finally, Dr. Kamlesh Desai highlighted the impact on family medicine, "This alignment with FOMAT opens doors to research opportunities and advanced patient care." Each statement underscores the shared excitement and commitment to healthcare innovation through this partnership.
This collaboration promises significant benefits for sponsors, CROs, and patients. It brings together various therapeutic areas under one network, providing sponsors and CROs with diverse clinical trial opportunities. The partnership also focuses on involving minority groups in Santa Maria and surrounding areas, thereby ensuring inclusive and comprehensive medical research and patient care.
As part of its expansion, FOMAT aims to establish the largest site network in the region, focusing on healthcare innovation through diversity. The partnership with these medical specialists in Santa Maria is a strategic step towards achieving this goal, offering advanced healthcare and clinical trials to a broader patient demographic.
About FOMAT Medical Research:
FOMAT Medical Research is California's largest research site network, dedicated to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes. With an extensive network of research sites and a relentless commitment to innovating healthcare through diversity, FOMAT Medical Research collaborates with industry Sponsors and CROs to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. FOMAT is a founding member of hyperCORE International, a super network of fully professionalized research site organizations.
About Central Coast Retina:
Central Coast Retina, founded and guided by Dr. Sedeek, epitomizes the highest standards of eye care in the San Luis Obispo area. Dr. Sedeek’s journey from a family of physicians to establishing Central Coast Retina is a testament to his dedication and expertise in the field. His personal and professional journey enriches the community with a wealth of knowledge and compassionate care.
About Jeffrey Kaplan MD, Inc:
Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan MD, INC heads Jeffrey Kaplan MD, Inc., a pediatric practice in Santa Maria, CA, known for its dedication to children's health. With more than two decades of experience, the clinic emphasizes quality care, offering services such as accepting new patients and providing telehealth consultations. The practice aims to be accessible and accommodating, including staff capable of communicating with Spanish-speaking families, to ensure all patients feel welcome and understood.
About Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care
Located in Santa Maria and led by Dr. Alex Harrison, Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care offers a range of noninvasive outpatient cardiovascular imaging services. The clinic is recognized for its detailed imaging diagnostics, essential for effective cardiac care. In addition to imaging, Dr. Harrison, a board-certified cardiologist, provides consultative and chronic management of cardiovascular diseases. His expertise in various imaging techniques supports the clinic's ability to deliver quality services, making it a reliable option for those in need of comprehensive cardiovascular care.
About Central Coast Family Care:
Central Coast Family Care Medical Associates of Santa Maria is committed to providing exceptional primary healthcare services in Santa Maria and Orcutt. Their team of compassionate physicians prioritizes fostering enduring patient relationships built upon transparent communication and unwavering advocacy for patient healthcare needs.
Operating across multiple locations throughout Santa Maria and Orcutt, they offer comprehensive care tailored to patients' preferences. With deep roots in the community, their seasoned physicians enrich the care experience, ensuring each patient receives personalized attention and support. Central Coast Family Care is a healthcare partner dedicated to patient well-being, where trust is valued above all else. Patient experience, superior service, and unwavering commitment to personal health and wellness are core to their mission in being the trusted healthcare provider network in the region.
About Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group:
The Santa Maria Gastroenterology Medical Group offers top-quality care in Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande. The team ensures the best medical practices in a compassionate setting, prioritizing patient education and optimal digestive health. This group stands out as the largest in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.
