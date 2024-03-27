Theresa Merritt-Watson’s Book “Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology” Honors Black Inventors
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Theresa Merritt-Watson unveils her most recent book “Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology” - an enlightening read designed to help not only African Americans learn and appreciate more about Black participation in the development of the United States, but all people as this is a vital part of history.
Theresa Merritt-Watson, author of "Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology"
Ms. Merritt-Watson shares, “Black Tech’ is written for first- to third-grade readers, but its content is applicable to all ages. In the book, a young narrator presents Black inventors and their unique inventions in a colorful way that catches the eye of the reader. Some of these lesser-known inventors highlighted in the book include Gladys West, Jesse Russell, Alexander Miles, Frederick Jones, and other dynamic scientists and engineers.
“The book is designed to appeal to anyone with ten seconds to read short descriptions paired with colorful illustrations, Ms. Merritt-Watson continues. “The goal of ‘Black Tech’ to invoke pride in the readers and to encourage readers to pursue their own passions with purpose and clarity. It is difficult to know where you are going if you do not know where you are from.”
“Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology” is the result of the author’s belief that exposing young people to history early on is incredibly important, as well as her desire to give readers an opportunity to see themselves and their potential. Through “Black Tech,” Ms. Merritt-Watson aims to spark curiosity while developing a platform for young readers to envision their own limitless potential and appreciate the power of reading.
Theresa Merritt-Watson’s “Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology” is available at bookstores and online retail.
Ms. Merritt-Watson is available for interviews, book signings and readings, school lectures as well as book fairs. For inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
