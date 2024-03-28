New Nonprofit Empowers Returning Military Members and their Families
Embrace the Brave seeks to support families through the challenges of military to civilian transition
I look forward to hosting our inaugural weekend this summer and empowering military members at this critical, yet often under supported, point in their service.”LAUREL, MARYLAND, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logen Thiran, Duke University alumnus and President & CEO of Antenna Research Associates (ARA) today announced the launch of Embrace the Brave, a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering and supporting the military member and their family as they navigate the military to civilian transition. This may include residual challenges associated with unaccompanied assignments and deployments. Its mission is to strengthen personal, professional and family readiness by providing tailored programs and resources in an integrated community environment.
— Logan Thiran, Founder, Embrace the Brave
Embrace the Brave will officially kick off programming at its inaugural weekend, which will take place from July 12-14th at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham, North Carolina. Up to 20 families will benefit from the weekend’s diverse programming, which includes interactive workshops and seminars that focus on addressing the unique challenges that come with military to civilian transition, as well as opportunities to promote family bonding through fun-filled activities such as outdoor adventures, sports, and relaxation. The goal of the weekend is to equip families with valuable coping strategies, communication techniques, and tools to help navigate post-deployment challenges while fostering resilience and love by reconnecting families and strengthening their family bond. Support and counseling will be available throughout the weekend, where military members and their families can receive professional guidance on health, stress management, and building stronger family connections.
Thiran developed Embrace the Brave to meaningfully give back to America’s service people beyond providing cutting-edge technological systems to the military throughout his career.
“By offering specialized resources and activities designed to facilitate reintegration, we aim to address the unique needs of military families and promote healthy relationships,” says Thiran. “I look forward to hosting our inaugural weekend this summer and empowering military members at this critical, yet often under supported, point in their service.”
To become a sponsor of Embrace the Brave’s inaugural weekend or make a donation, please visit https://embracethebrave.org. Military families interested in attending Embrace the Brave’s inaugural weekend are invited to submit the interest form located at https://embracethebrave.org/contact-us by April 30th.
About Embrace the Brave
Embrace the Brave is a 501(c)(3) created by Logen Thiran, Duke University alumnus and President & CEO of Antenna Research Associates (ARA), to give back to service members by empowering and supporting military families through the challenges of returning to civilian life. Its mission is to foster stronger familial bonds, promote healing and enhance resilience by providing tailored programs, resources, and a supportive community environment. Embrace the Brave will be celebrating its inaugural weekend from July 12-14th, 2024 at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham, North Carolina.
Tara Goodwin
Goodwin Consulting
+1 617-650-2644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn