Oxford International Education Group Donates $62,000 to Mercy University General Scholarship Fund
Tonya Creamer, Vice President, Higher Education, US, OIEG; Brett Carroll, Vice President for Finance & CFO, Mercy University; Susan L. Parish, President, Mercy University; Sharon Curl, President, North America, OIEG and Sanam Raza, Senior Vice President, USA, OIEG
Oxford International Education Group has donated $62,000 to Mercy University’s Scholarship Fund to help more students gain access to high-quality education.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has donated $62,000 to Mercy University’s Scholarship Fund, to help more students gain access to high-quality education.
“We’re delighted to extend this donation to our valued partner, Mercy University,” said Sanam Raza, Senior Vice President of OIEG USA. “The General Scholarship Fund means that the University is able to continue delivering diversity in the student population, which, in turn, ensures that students are set up for success in this increasingly globalized world.”
“OIEG’s donation means that we can help more students gain access to higher education and benefit from the support of dedicated and experienced faculty,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., President of Mercy University. “New York City is one of the most exciting locations in which to study in the world, and we look forward to welcoming more international students to our Manhattan campus with OIEG’s support.”
The donation further strengthens the relationship between the two organizations, both committed to providing excellent student experiences while maintaining robust teaching quality standards. It comes after OIEG’s provision of English language, academic and cultural support for the Mercy’s new International Pathway Program for international students last year. In addition, OIEG has a long-standing record of supplying direct international student recruitment support to the university, including compliance and conversion tools and processes.
The Mercy University General Scholarship Fund is designed to give more students the resources they need to access higher education; in turn, it gives them the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in learning and to plan for their futures. Two thirds of Mercy University students are the first in their families to attend college and more than half come from families who cannot help finance their education. The Scholarship Fund, therefore, furthers Mercy’s mission of transforming lives through higher education, a mission that OIEG shares.
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About Oxford International Education Group
Oxford International Education Group is a private education company committed to creating life-enhancing experiences for students worldwide. Since 1991, the company has grown into a global force in international education, helping more than 70,000 students every year. It offers academic English courses at its schools in the UK and North America and routes to Higher Education through partnerships with universities across the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia. Through its Digital Institute, it delivers online academic English courses and English language testing recognized by universities across the world. For more information, visit www.oxfordinternationaleducationgroup.com/.
Zodet Negrón
Mercy University
