The BookFest® Aligns with the Kauai Writers Conference, RV Magazine, Unite Against Book Bans and Other Literary Brands
Readers and writers are invited to discover new books, authors, exclusive offers, and bookish opportunities during The BookFest Spring 2024, April 6th and 7th.
The BookFest strives to balance festive fun with education, learning, and awareness through honest and poignant dialogues. Thank you to the brands who support this event...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookFest® returns for its 9th bi-annual virtual event on April 6th and 7th, 2024, with the support of new and familiar literary brands and Bellwethers. A strategic alliance with the Kauai Writers Conference compliments The BookFest’s virtual event. “The Relatable Voice Magazine” returns with the Special BookFest Issue of their April Magazine. Plus, Unite Against Book Bans is highlighted as pressure mounts to ban and challenge books in school and public libraries across the United States.
— The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy
The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy says, “The BookFest is more than a celebration of the literary world's creativity. It also shines a light on the impact authors, organizations, and leaders have on society. There is a lot to celebrate, and a lot to be aware of. The BookFest strives to balance festive fun with education, learning, and awareness through honest and poignant dialogues. Thank you to the brands who support this event, and for everything you do to promote the literary arts in all its forms.”
The Kauai Writers Conference, which happens in person November 11th through 17th, 2024, is celebrating their 10th anniversary. It features four days of Master Classes and a three-day Conference at the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort in Hawaii. BookFesters can look forward to a special offer from The Kauai Writers Conference in the Virtual Gift Bag.
The BookFest’s strategic alliance with Relatable Media, the parent company of “The Relatable Voice Magazine,” once again provides a Special BookFest Edition of its April Issue. This collector’s item includes articles written by BookFest authors and organizers. The cover features author Steven Joseph who speaks at The BookFest with illustrator Andy Case about creating successful book series.
Unite Against Book Bans provides important resources to raise awareness and take action against book challenges and bans. BookFesters can learn more about supporting the cause during a special segment with Jennie Pu from the American Library Association’s Policy Corps Cadre on Proactive Advocacy Opposing Book Banning. Resources are provided in the Virtual Gift Bag for those interested in supporting the cause.
3 Book Girls, The Business Leaders Lab and the Open Cup Conference are also new additions to The BookFest. The expanding array of sponsors, also known as Corporate Bellwethers, Media Bellwethers, and Non-Profit Bellwethers, help The BookFest through their support. Visit the Virtual Booths to see them all.
Plus, a special acknowledgment goes to Bookinfluencers who returns as a presenting sponsor. The company connects literary influencers around the world with new books and authors.
The BookFest is known for the Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, the Children’s Book Giveaway and the Writers Giveaway. Prizes include donations from Black Château; Books That Make You; Hazel Village; Jack Grapes; Litographs; MagicMind Productivity Drink; Once Upon a Book Club; Sarah’s Silks; Storiarts, and an array of authors’ books, many of which are autographed. Explore these brands and enter on the Giveaway Page of The BookFest website.
It is because of the support, sponsorships, and patronage of BookFest Bellwethers and brands that helps make The BookFest possible. Individual BookFest Bellwethers include: Brian Bosch; Dave Duffy; Desireé Duffy; Rebecca Fox; Beth Freely; Tina Hogan Grant; Hannah Jacobson; Deborah Kobylt; CJ Lopez; KJ Matthews; Lucia Matuonto; C.D. McKenna; Dominic McLoughlin; Mickey Mikkelson; donalee Moulton; Stephanie Rabell; Flo Selfman; Bree Swider; Parchelle Tashi and Amy Wolf.
The BookFest Spring 2024 and past BookFest events are supported by an expanding family of literary brands and organizations, including: 3 Book Girls; The Author’s Leverage; Book Award Pro; Book Riot; Boss Girl Raye Mitchell; Business Leaders Lab; Every Library; Horror Writers Association (HWA); Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA); Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC); Just Us Books; Invouq; Kauai Writers Conference; MyStar95.com; Open Door Publications; Owlcrate; Plottr; Rise Brewing Company; Relatable Voice Magazine, Skeptics Society; The Open Cup Conference; TV Guestpert; Vertikal Alliance International; Vogue Translations; Wannabe Press; Women’s National Book Association; Writers & Publishers Network; Unite Against Book Bans and many others. These organizations help to make every BookFest a success and help ensure that attendees have access to the best and most innovative ideas and insights in the world of books and publishing.
The full list of BookFest Spring 2024 speakers includes:
Tashena Anderson-Place; K.T. Anglehart; Keri-Rae Barnum; Amy L. Bernstein; Samuel Burr; Andy Case; A. M. Colman; Donna Conrad; Dr. Paul M. Corona; J. Gordon Curtis; James Dashner; Stephanie Dooley; Beth Freely; Rebecca Fox; Jennifer Anne Gordon; Jack Grapes; Tina Hogan Grant; Michael Hingson; Steven Joseph; Hannibal B. Johnson; Doug Kari; Lisa Diane Kastner; Kathleen Kaiser; Michele Kwasniewski; Kim Lengling; Lee Lindauer; Teresa L’Heureux; Josh Malerman; Kelly Anne Manuel; Lucia Matuonto; Dr. Dominic McLoughlin; donalee Moulton; John Palisano; Becky Parker Geist; Dennis J. Petersen; Jennie Pu; W. Craig Reed; David L. Robbins; James Rollins; Scott Ryan; Katharine Sands; Lisa Segal; Sue William Silverman; Itua Uduebo; Amy Wolf and Wendy Van Camp.
Check the full schedule on The BookFest Programming Page, as events are subject to changes.
The BookFest is free to join. Anyone can be part of The BookFest community by subscribing to email alerts for all the latest updates and news. Plus, as a BookFester, members receive the Virtual Gift Bag, delivered at the close of each BookFest.
The BookFest Website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event. It is streamed on the home page. Also, The BookFest streams through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and The BookFest Facebook Page. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestSpring2024 are also being used to spread the word.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
About The BookFest®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
