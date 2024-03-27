Luxury Presence Partners with Giveback Homes to Build Homes and Strengthen Communities
Malte and his team at Luxury Presence have big hearts and we’re extremely proud to be aligned with them.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Presence, a leading prop-tech startup that provides real estate growth marketing solutions, today announced its philanthropic partnership with Giveback Homes, a community of real estate professionals committed to creating social change by helping build homes for deserving families around the globe.
Luxury Presence will actively contribute to Giveback Homes through corporate giving, fundraising, and regular Build Days with employees, clients, and local community members. The first joint Build Day was held in Los Angeles on February 15, with the next event scheduled for May 2 in Austin, TX. Luxury Presence’s expert design team has also redesigned the Giveback Homes website pro bono.
Giveback Home members will receive preferred pricing on Luxury Presence solutions and get access to donation page templates so they can communicate their commitment to social good and rally their communities to give back. Notable Luxury Presence clients who are Giveback Homes members include Aaron Kirman, Madison Hildebrand, Jessica Northrop, Cindy Ambuehl, Seth O’Byrne, and Keri White.
“Our mission at Luxury Presence is to empower real estate entrepreneurs—including empowering them to uplift their communities,” said Malte Kramer, Founder and CEO of Luxury Presence. “Giveback Homes members are agents who have built doing good into their businesses, and this partnership allows us to leverage our digital marketing expertise to help them create an even more meaningful impact. We’re proud to use our platform to support this worthy movement."
Caroline Pinal, Co-Founder of Giveback Homes, said, “This partnership provides the opportunity to give and inspire more real estate leaders to join the movement for social good. Malte and his team at Luxury Presence have big hearts and we’re extremely proud to be aligned with them.”
To learn more and get involved, visit www.luxurypresence.com/giveback-homes-partnership/.
About Giveback Homes
Giveback Homes is dedicated to creating a sustainable relationship between real estate professionals, their clients, and communities in need throughout the world. Through fundraising events, Build Days, and international Build Trips, Giveback Homes is inspiring the real estate industry to take action for social good. Giveback Homes has helped thousands of families across eight countries and throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://givebackhomes.com/.
About Luxury Presence
Luxury Presence is a Los Angeles proptech startup that provides growth marketing solutions to over 10,000 agents, teams, and brokerages–including more than 20 of the top 100 WSJ real estate agents. The company’s award-winning real estate websites, expert marketing solutions, and AI-powered mobile platform help agents attract more business, work more efficiently, and impress their clients. Since launching in 2016, Luxury Presence has raised over $52M. Its notable investors include Zillow Co-Founder Spencer Rascoff, real estate coach Tom Ferry, NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki, NFL Pro Larry Fitzgerald, Switch Ventures, Toba Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Luxury Presence has a sales and customer support office in Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.luxurypresence.com/.
