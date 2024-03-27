Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum to Offer Free ‘Unspoken’ Screening
Award-winning film inspires dialogue focused on race relations, divisions and opportunities for reconciliation across America
The film, along with exhibit 'The Negro Motorist Green Book' are reminders of the need to discuss race relations and promote equality and understanding.”ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum will host an open to the public, free screening of the award-winning documentary feature film “UNSPOKEN” on Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and guests are invited to explore "The Negro Motorist Green Book” exhibit before the screening. Immediately following the screening Chuck Reece, Editor-in-Chief of Salvation South, will lead a discussion with Georgia-based Filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese.
— Tony Clark, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library
"UNSPOKEN" is a powerful exploration of race relations and reconciliation in American communities. Set against the backdrop of her Georgia hometown, deeply scarred by the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching, also known as the "last mass lynching in America," Calabrese masterfully uncovers buried truths and ignites crucial conversations. Through insightful interviews and meticulous research, she paints a nuanced picture of historical factors shaping racial divides, shedding light on how these divisions persist through generations. Delving into the town's collective memory, "UNSPOKEN" confronts contemporary challenges such as historical denial and segregation, urging viewers to break the silence and work towards genuine reconciliation. This thought-provoking examination is a timely call to action, bridging divides and inspiring meaningful change.
“We are pleased to host this screening and discussion," Tony Clark, Public Affairs Director at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, said. "The film, along with exhibit 'The Negro Motorist Green Book' are reminders of the need to discuss race relations and promote equality and understanding.”
“UNSPOKEN” has received critical acclaim and recognition, winning the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival; Documentary Features Special Jury Award at the the Rome International Film Festival; and Best Documentary Award at the Reedy Reels Film Festival. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, Portland Film Festival and Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, and has screened at educational institutions including the University of Georgia, Emory University at Oxford College and Morehouse College.
“The Negro Motorist Green Book” looks at the reality of travel for African Americans in mid-century America and how this annual guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation’s rising African American middle class. This exhibition was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor. The exhibition, made possible through the support of Exxon Mobil Corporation, will be on view from March 30-June 23, 2024.
To register for the screening, please visit unspoken.film/carter-screening. Seating is limited.
