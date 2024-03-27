Corporate Gifts Make a Big Difference for Seniors Citizens
Recent donation from a Carroll County business result in gifts to senior centers across 10-county Three Rivers Regional Commission service area
On behalf of the senior centers across our region, we are thankful for the corporate partnerships and the amazing gift this month that put smiles on faces and much needed items in the hands of seniors”GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local Carroll County company donated several truckloads of products to Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) Workforce division through their Business Services program. The donations included nutritious food items along with cleaning products and toiletries. Specific items included Nabisco Crackers, Smart Popcorn, large quantities of cereal, drinks, oatmeal, baking products, chips, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, deodorant, hand sanitizer wipes, and Dial soap.
— Joy Shirley, Director of TRRC’s Area Agency on Aging
The TRRC staff sorted, organized, re-boxed and distributed to all 10 counties during the month of February. Each senior center in the Three Rivers service area received a minimum of 3 huge boxes and some received four. Contributions also included holiday decorations which were distributed to local elementary schools for holiday projects.
“We specialize in connecting resources to needs,” said Mark Butler, Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director. “Our business services department operates under our Workforce division which works with companies weekly to support employment training services, grant application for corporate resources, support to employers to help find employment for dislocated employees due to layoffs and/or plant closing, etc. And, in this case, a local business had an unprecedented amount of excess inventory to donate. We were able to coordinate the donation and direct the gift to an area of greatest need in our community. Business Services is an incredible resource for local companies.”
“We are fortunate that all of our different divisions at Three Rivers work as one,” said Joy Shirley, Director of TRRC’s Area Agency on Aging. “Across our organization we work to connect community resources. On behalf of the senior centers across our region, we are thankful for the corporate partnerships and the amazing gift this month that put smiles on faces and much needed items in the hands of seniors across our area.”
Additionally, the 2024 Business Services Resource Packets are now available. The packets outline TRRC’s corporate partnership opportunities as well as providing resources and connections for employees who are caregivers or nearing the age of retirement. “This gift was a result of our Business Services team working to connect resources,” said Tara Grdinich, Business Operations Manager. “There are so many other connections we can provide to the business community, and we look forward to being their first call for support.”
If you would like to learn more about TRRC business services resources and programs, contact Tara Grdinich, Business Operations Manager at 678-588-0415 or email tgrdinich@threeriversrc.com.
ABOUT
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Three Rivers Regional Commission provides aging services, workforce development, transportation, and local/regional planning to each of these counties.
