Greater Haralson Chamber Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Beard & Barrel Barbershop

Ceremony was held April 11 in Bremen

Ceremony was held April 11 in Bremen
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President
BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Beard & Barrel Barbershop (513 Alabama Ave S), owned by Brett McCarty, in downtown Bremen on April 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Beard & Barrel Barbershop prides itself on offering an extensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse grooming needs of its clientele. From precision haircuts and classic shaves to meticulous beard trims, their skilled barbers are dedicated to delivering top-notch results. Committed to excellence, they employ only the finest products and cutting-edge techniques in their craft. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every client leaves their shop not only looking sharp but also feeling confident and rejuvenated.

"Beard & Barrel Barbershop is not just a wonderful addition to Bremen’s business community; it's a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that drives our local economy," Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President Eric McDonald said. "We are immensely proud to support Brett McCarty and his exceptional team. The community eagerly anticipates witnessing their future successes and the positive impact they will continue to make in our community."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from McCarty, as well as representatives from the Greater Haralson Chamber. Attendees had the opportunity to tour Beard & Barrel Barbershop and learn more about the services to clients.

As part of the Greater Haralson Chamber's mission to promote economic development and community engagement, the addition of Beard & Barrel Barbershop further strengthens the local business landscape and enhances the overall quality of life for residents in the Bremen area. Visit haralson.org for more information and to contact the Chamber.

