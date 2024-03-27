The Mission Essential Group Announces New COO and VP of Growth
Mark "Q" Quantock and Dutch Murray Fill Key Roles
On behalf of our global team, I want to welcome Mark and Dutch aboard. We eagerly anticipate their contributions to our company's culture and overall success”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Major General (Retired) Mark “Q” Quantock has officially joined The Mission Essential Group as Chief Operating Officer. Mark's transition to this role follows his invaluable contributions as a Senior Advisor to our executive team over the past few years.
— Gregory K. Miller, CEO
Mark brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Strategic Accounts, at Babel Street Inc., where he played a pivotal role in expanding business within the US Government, FEDCIV, International, and Commercial sectors. Before this, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Global Dimensions, LLC. Mark is currently a member of the AFCEA Intelligence Committee and serves on the Advisory Board for the Cyber Security Forum Initiative.
A distinguished Military Intelligence officer, General Quantock is a decorated combat veteran with four tours in the Middle East and South Asia. His illustrious military career culminated as Director of Intelligence (J2) for United States Central Command. Mark received his commission from the New Mexico Military Institute and holds a BA from the State University of New York (SUNY), Plattsburg, and Master’s Degrees from Central Michigan and the National War College. He has held key leadership positions throughout his career, including Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Resolute Support, CJ2, and U.S. Forces Afghanistan in Kabul.
In addition, we are delighted to welcome Scott “Dutch” Murray as our new Vice President of Growth. Dutch, a retired Air Force Colonel with over 28 years of active service, brings a wealth of experience to our team. His previous roles include Director of Intelligence at the Air Force’s Central Command and Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance at the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) Joint Command (IJC) in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Before joining The Mission Essential Group, Dutch-led Department of Defense business development efforts at Finch AI in Herndon, Virginia, and Babel Street in Reston. With advanced degrees in Airpower Art & Science and Ethics & Policy Studies and a Bachelor's degree in International Relations, Dutch's expertise and inclusive leadership style will be invaluable assets to our organization.
