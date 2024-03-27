South Carolina Couple Builds Their Dream Yard on 24 Acres

The Ridge property has plenty of space for the family's outdoor-centric lifestyle. The Ridge family has restored the property after a massive flood several years back. Whether from a boat or from the bank, the Ridge family loves having good fishing on their property.

New Exmark video visits the Ridge property, just a stone’s throw from Myrtle Beach

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the calendar moves forward into spring, families around the country are looking to the outdoors as a source of recreation, beauty, and inspiration. And when it comes to creating the ideal outdoor living space, it’s valuable to take inspiration from those who have created their own dream yard.

With that in mind, Exmark has partnered with landscape designer and author, Bill Slack, as he visits the Conway, SC Dream Yard of Andrew and Jamie Ridge. Their 24-acre property supports the family’s outdoor-centric lifestyle, giving the couple’s two sons plenty of space to play, grow up and live.

Andrew Ridge said the couple’s ultimate inspiration behind creating their dream yard is their desire to have the boys take over the farm, eventually building houses and raising families on the same land.

When asked what their biggest draw was to become rural landowners, Jamie Ridge attributes it to their love of wildlife. And with 24 acres of land, there’s plenty of flora and fauna to be found.

After flooding from a hurricane hit the Conway area –– including the Ridge property –– a handful of years ago, the couple was forced to live with family short term. After that experience, the Ridges built a steel building to serve as an emergency residence in case of another storm.

Today, the building serves as the hub of outdoor activity for the Ridge family, giving the kids a great space to spend time with friends, while also providing plenty of space for cookouts with friends and family.

“We basically live outside,” Andrew said. “That never gets old.”

When Andrew asked his boys what they enjoy most about living on so much land, the eldest son, Layton, said he enjoys riding in the boat with his friends in the inlet and river connected to the property. The younger son, Joseph, said he loves to ride his dirt bike around the property, as well as fishing with his family.

Caring for 24 acres including a pecan orchard while also working full-time jobs and raising two boys is definitely a challenge. That’s why the Ridges use an Exmark zero-turn mower to help maintain their land. And, when they don’t have time to mow themselves, they call in a local landscape contractor to help get the job done and keep their dream yard in top shape.

