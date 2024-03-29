SCDC Partners with Army One Through Their Annual Gladiator Dash to Support At-Risk Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce its support for the charitable work undertaken by One Army, a men’s service and leadership organization at Texas A&M University, which focuses on developing its members as young men while giving back to their community. SCDC is honored to sponsor their annual event, Gladiator Dash, which serves to raise awareness and funds for the noble mission of rescuing at-risk children.
This year’s Gladiator Dash takes place on April 14, 2024. The renowned 3.1-mile mud run features 12 challenging obstacles, and has captured the hearts of racers nationwide, encouraging participants to unleash their inner Gladiator while supporting a worthy cause. Beyond its fundraising objectives, the event symbolizes resilience and the ability to conquer life's challenges.
Proceeds from the Gladiator Dash directly benefit Still Creek Ranch, an organization committed to rescuing children from crisis situations such as abuse, neglect, and sex trafficking, while providing them with a nurturing family environment. One Army's longstanding partnership with Still Creek has resulted in nearly $750,000 raised and has created meaningful connections with the children in their care.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is profoundly grateful for the opportunity to join forces with Army One’s Gladiator Dash in this impactful initiative. Furthermore, several SCDC employees are actively participating in the Gladiator Dash to show solidarity with Army One's commendable endeavors. Aligned with SCDC's mission and ethos of Supplying Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), this collaboration underscores the shared values cherished by both organizations. SCDC extends heartfelt appreciation to Army One for their dedication to raising awareness and funds through a fun-filled muddy event, emphasizing the pivotal role it plays in supporting at-risk children.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
