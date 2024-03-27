Peruvian Coffee to Shine at Specialty Coffee Expo 2024
Peru's specialty coffees are scored above 83 points according to Specialty Coffee Association of America standards.
Led by PROMPERÚ, the country delegation will showcase Peruvian specialty coffees at this major trade event.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for its exquisite coffee production, Peru will participate in the Specialty Coffee Expo 2024 (April 12-14), the largest B2B event in the coffee sector in the United States. Led by the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ), the country delegation will have a stand located next to the main entrance featuring a coffee tasting bar and special cupping area, as well as spaces for conducting business and giving presentations. In this latest step in its "Coffees from Peru" sector brand strategy, PROMPERÚ seeks to position Peru in the international market as a country capable of producing specialty coffees, and Peru's brews have earned scores above 83 points according to Specialty Coffee Association of America (SCAA) standards.
The Peruvian delegation will be led by Sayuri Sakihama, Deputy Director of Commercial Promotion of the Export Directorate; David Marty, Chief Trade Specialist; and Arturo Gallardo, Trade Specialist, both from OCEX Houston. Additionally, 20 exhibitors from throughout Peru will showcase the quality and diversity of the country's coffees.
Specialty Coffee Expo 2024 will feature the participation of 575 exhibitors from 68 countries and expects to receive over 12,000 attendees. This event promises to showcase the best coffees worldwide.
EXPORT QUALITY
Currently, coffee is grown in 14 regions of Peru. The main producers are San Martín, Junín, Cajamarca, and Amazonas, followed by Huánuco, Pasco, Cusco, Ayacucho, Piura, and Puno, and over 223,000 families are dedicated to its production nationwide. The provinces of La Convención (Cusco), Jaén, and San Ignacio (Cajamarca) are recognized as the main producing areas of the best and most awarded specialty coffees.
Thanks to the different ecological floors of the country, coffee can be cultivated from 600 to 1,800 meters above sea level. In particular, the jungle brow provides an ideal space for its cultivation, with 75% of coffee plantations located more than 1,000 meters above sea level and specialty coffees grown at altitudes above 1,200 meters.
28% of Peru's coffee exports go to the United States, and it has a prominent presence in European countries such as Germany, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom. Likewise, Peru is the second-largest producer of organic coffee globally thanks to its commitment to sustainability and responsible agriculture.
Peru's participation in the Specialty Coffee Expo 2024 promises to be a unique opportunity to strengthen commercial ties and promote the quality and sustainability of the Peruvian coffee industry in the U.S. market.
ABOUT PROMPERÚ
The objective of the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) is to position Peru in the world through the promotion of its image, tourist destinations, and export products with added value, contributing to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.
LLYC USA
LLYC
+1 786-590-1000
email us here