Certrec's Compliance Action Tracking System Further Streamlines Regulatory Compliance for Utilities with Latest Update
Version 3.0 of Certrec’s Compliance Action Tracking System (CATS) further simplifies managing regulatory actions, saving the energy industry time and resources.
Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, is pleased to announce the launch of CATS 3.0. The latest version of the SaaS application offers many new features to improve functionality and reduce the risk of non-compliance for clients across the energy industry.
Tracking the various actions that must be completed during a regulatory activity can be challenging. For instance, when the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) conducts an audit, power plants must perform multiple preparation activities to be successful and avoid fines. Furthermore, they must maintain a record for supporting audits and any additional mitigation activities. Generic tracking software often lacks the specific capabilities needed by the energy industry, requiring additional coding or support.
To meet these challenges, Certrec’s regulatory experts upgraded CATS with the needs of the energy industry in mind. CATS allows businesses to track complex regulatory activities such as NERC compliance actions, nuclear corrective actions, or decommissioning activities, as well as general plant activities. It simplifies regulatory compliance processes, allowing organizations to manage and track compliance activities efficiently.
“I recently attended training and had the chance to preview the new version of CATS. The team truly listened to its end users and have incorporated our biggest requests. I am excited for the rollout and appreciate all the enhancements the team has incorporated, as well as the excellent support they continue to provide!” – CATS Client
CATS streamlines assignment tracking through real-time reporting and automated notifications, reducing the need for manual checks. The increased visibility offered by CATS improves clients’ ability to identify their goal and follow-through in completing associated activities, saving time, money, and eliminating stress. CATS is scalable for power-generating entities of all sizes, deploys rapidly, and is available anywhere.
With the new features introduced by this update, clients will have increased tools to help keep track of regulatory actions. “Simple project management will be easier than ever with the introduction of sub-actions. This will allow the ability to assign activities for successful completion of project deliverables on a more granular level, thus allowing more visibility of work to be completed," said Angela Hesebeck, Project Assistant at Certrec. The latest update boasts more than 25 new features and below are a few of the coming changes:
●Document repository: With this new section, users can view documents related to conditions, actions, or sub-actions in one location. Users will have filter and full-text search capabilities allowing them to quickly find the documentation they are looking for.
●Sub-Actions: The new sub-actions section enhances workflow management by allowing users to nest sub-actions under their actions, similar to how actions can be nested under conditions. This new feature gives users more flexibility in breaking down their tasks strategically and in greater granularity.
●Customizable reports: New customizable reports will grant users the ability to select which fields they want to include in the report as well as attachment export options.
●Improved user experience: Users now have more options for customizing their CATS experience through email subscriptions, configuring their default home page, the ability to filter conditions/actions/sub-actions, and flagging users as read-only.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.
Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
