Bombora is Honored for the Third Consecutive Year, Earning “Most Collaborative Data Partner” and “Data Steward” Awards
Bombora's collaborative approach and data expertise earn two Dick Reed Awards
Being recognized as ‘Most Collaborative Data Partner’ speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment our team shows to helping agencies achieve their marketing goals.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of intent-based B2B marketing data solutions, today announced its team received two prestigious Dick Reed Awards from Just Global, a top B2B marketing agency. This marks the third consecutive year Bombora was recognized by the agency, solidifying the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration within the B2B marketing landscape.
— Erik Matlick, CEO and Cofounder of Bombora
This year, Bombora was awarded “Most Collaborative Data Partner,” highlighting the company’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships with agencies to drive success for their clients. Additionally, Bombora’s Matt Olson was recognized with the “Data Steward” award, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the field of B2B data.
“Being recognized as ‘Most Collaborative Data Partner’ speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment our team shows to helping agencies achieve their marketing goals,” said Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick. “Matt Olson’s ‘Data Steward’ award is a testament to his commitment to providing our clients with the most accurate and actionable insights.”
This recognition brings Bombora’s Dick Reed Award total to six, adding to the previous four awards earned within the last two years:
- 2022: “Most Inventive Solution” for Bombora Agency Insights
- 2023: “ABM Game Changer” for Bombora’s Planning & Measurement Suite, “Most Collaborative Partner” recognizing Bombora’s sellers and account managers, and “Unsung Hero” awarded to Krystina Harrison, Senior Customer Success Manager at Bombora
“Just Global is thrilled once again to recognize Bombora for its outstanding contributions to B2B marketing,” shared Brandon Friesen, CEO of Just Global. “Bombora’s commitment to collaboration and data quality is unmatched, and we are proud to recognize the company for its achievements.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About Just Global
Just Global is an integrated marketing agency built to service the world’s most impactful brands at a time of global digital transformation. At Just Global we live and breathe B2B. We ignite extraordinary business relationships. Our independent, global team actively engages with clients to put our deep B2B technical knowledge, unique market perspectives and buying process expertise to work. We maximize insights, spark creativity and leverage technology using our Brand-to-Revenue model to inspire brand loyalty and drive recurring revenue. From 1to1 ABM to 1-to-many category creation, we are the heart of B2B. Learn more at www.justglobal.com.
