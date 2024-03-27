GLS and DesktopShipper announce strategic partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- DesktopShipper and GLS proudly announce a strategic partnership. By combining DesktopShipper's innovative shipping software with GLS's extensive delivery network, this collaboration offers businesses of all sizes unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in shipping operations.
Integration Highlights:
This integration incorporates GLS's advanced features, including Visual Proof of Delivery, address geo-fencing, real-time tracking, and flexible pickup and delivery options, into DesktopShipper’s comprehensive suite, spanning Web App, On-Premises, and API solutions. Starting today, customers of DesktopShipper will enjoy integration access with GLS services, significantly enhancing their shipping operations.
Key Benefits Include:
• Reduced Shipping Costs: Benefit from GLS's competitive pricing structures, offering significant savings on domestic and international shipments. Automated carrier selection based on predefined rules to select the most cost-effective service option per package, leading to an average savings of $3.57 per label for DesktopShipper users.
• Minimize Errors: Enjoy automated order entry, Address Verification, Geo-fencing, Advanced Tracking with real-time updates, and premium features like Cartonization for optimal packaging, ensuring precise order processing and delivery.
• Flexible Pickups: GLS offers a range of pickup options, from scheduled to same-day on-demand services, ensuring prompt and efficient handling of shipments. Whether you're shipping just one parcel or a bulk order, GLS can schedule your pickup according to your needs, guaranteeing timely delivery based on your schedule.
• Customizable Shipping Solutions: GLS provides customizable shipping solutions tailored to the specific needs of DesktopShipper customers, including options for specialized handling, packaging, and delivery requirements.
• Global Reach: GLS's extensive delivery network spans multiple countries, offering international shipping solutions to DesktopShipper customers looking to expand their reach globally.
• Integrated Tracking and Visibility: GLS offers integrated tracking and visibility features, allowing DesktopShipper customers to monitor their shipments in real-time and provide accurate delivery updates to their customers.
• Efficient Returns Management: GLS offers efficient returns management solutions, making it easier for DesktopShipper customers to handle product returns and exchanges seamlessly.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with DesktopShipper, extending our comprehensive shipping solutions to their valued customers. This partnership highlights our dedication to delivering innovative and dependable parcel delivery services to businesses of all scales." - Matthew Brandenburg, Head of Marketing & Product Development, GLS US.
About GLS: GLS is a leading provider of Parcel, LTL, and Truckload delivery services, offering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective parcel delivery services for businesses of all sizes.
About DesktopShipper: DesktopShipper is a leading SaaS shipping solution, providing advanced technology to manage and fulfill orders efficiently across multiple platforms.
For more information and to sign up for these new services, visit the GLS landing page at https://www.gls-us.com/integrations/desktopshipper or contact our Sales team at sales@gls-us.com or by phone at 1-888-SHIP-GLS.
