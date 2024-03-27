STARRS Announces Appointment of New Board of Advisors Member Dr. Lani Kass
Former Senior Policy Advisor to CJCS Joins STARRS
STARRS is honored to have Dr. Lani Kass join our Board of Advisors. Her experience and insights further justify the importance of the STARRS mission.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) announced today that Dr. Lani Kass has been appointed to the Board of Advisors, bringing the total number of advisors to 24.
— Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of STARRS
Dr. Lani Kass, was the first and only woman to serve as Special Assistant to the CSAF and Senior Policy Advisor to the CJCS. For most of her 50-plus-year career, she was the only female in the room, often younger than her counterparts. “Yet my voice was sought out and heard because my bosses and colleagues believed that I brought something special to the table—merit, not gender or skin color.” Dr. Kass said. “I am an American first and foremost.”
"STARRS is honored to have Dr. Lani Kass join our Board of Advisors. Her experience and insights further justify the importance of the STARRS mission," according to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of STARRS.
Dr. Kass has served with honor and distinction at the highest levels of the Defense Department for 27 years, and as a Senior Vice President at CACI International, a $6B Fortune 100 technology and solutions company. Dr. Kass offers in-depth knowledge of security issues, an ability to anticipate risks and opportunities, and brings an amazing network of people with different experiences to the conversation. She is also known as a thought leader, educator and innovator.
Lt. Gen. Rod Bishop, USAF (Ret.), Chairman of the STARRS Board said, "Dr. Kass was one of my professors at the National War College--the best of all of them. She had a tremendous grasp of the Marxist ideology that has led to such terrible losses of humanity--millions killed. This grasp of the ideology within the context of history has alerted her to the domestic threat it poses for America, and clearly helps STARRS in its mission to stem and defeat the ideology."
“I joined STARRS because it stands in the breach against a seemingly unstoppable onslaught of divisiveness and corrosion of everything I hold dear, Dr. Kass said. “STARRS is among the few organizations brave enough to speak out against the radicalism and racism that are transforming America into a quasi-Marxist, totalitarian, atomized society, focused on identity politics—on what divides us, rather than what makes us a strong, prosperous Republic and the shining city on the hill of which I chose to become a citizen, she said. “I always say my students are my credentials.”
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS’ mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars.
Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.
For more information, go to https://www.starrs.us.
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here