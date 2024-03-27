THE PIXELS SHOW NEW YORK | TIMES SQUARE APRIL 1-7 2024 An exhibition by Art Innovation
Art Innovation Gallery is pleased to announce The Pixels Show to be held from 1 April to 7 April at 1605 Broadway WS 5ft N/O 48th St F/SE, New York City.
Art Innovation is an innovative company that offers digital creatives an unprecedented opportunity to display their works on the world's most technologically digital billboards.”TIMES SQUARE NYC, NEW YORK, US, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Innovation Gallery is pleased to announce The Pixels Show to be held from 1 April to 7 April at 1605 Broadway WS 5ft N/O 48th St F/SE, New York City. The digital art exhibition is an opportunity to bring together technological innovation and Web 3 Art. The exhibition is distinguished by its accessible and inclusive nature. Thanks to the vastness and illumination of Times Square, the artworks will be visible to anyone walking through the surrounding streets, transforming the vibrant urban area into a huge outdoor gallery. Thanks to the impressive size of the LED screen, this installation will engage over 1.2 million viewers. An unprecedented opportunity for the public to immerse themselves in Digital Art. The growing enthusiasm for this third edition builds on the remarkable success of previous years. The Pixels Show aims to exceed all expectations by bringing a wave of digital creativity to New York's renowned art scene.
— Francesca Boffetti, CEO and Founder Art Innovation srl
The sustainability of digital art is crucial in fuelling innovation and promoting a cutting-edge view of new technologies. As the world evolves towards an increasingly digital future, artists who embrace technology become cultural pioneers, anticipating the challenges and opportunities of this evolving landscape. Collecting their works means investing in the future, creating fertile ground for the growth and evolution of artistic expressions.
The works in the exhibition are for sale, and by visiting Art Innovation's SuperRare Space you can start collecting the works of our artists: https://superrare.com/spaces/led-billboard-art-exhibition/lobby. With over 70 digital artists from more than 30 international nationalities, the exhibition is divided into distinctive sections.
The Main section is organised to highlight the artist's creative journey, from early experiments to more mature and refined expressions. CryptoPunks, VORTEX (Xcopy x Neonglitch86), Ilan Derech, Trevor Jones, Abraham Yael, Beeple, Injectkid, Lara Zankoul, Zhuk, Arseniy Popov, Vladimir Wies, Metageist, GREENCROSS.xcp, PLRL, ZafGod, amaramzai, Lucho Poletti, KILLER ACID, bananakin, narisofka, SarahScript, Bongdoe, Slava3ngl, jak and MfersGif represent this section.
The Gallery section is a key component of the exhibition, testifying to the collaboration and support of esteemed galleries and platforms dedicated to curating digital art. Thanks to: HUG an inclusive global community for creatives to show, sell and connect through their art. 33 NFT Digital Art Collector & Curator - The People's Champion. Koshta.collective, a collective of multimedia artists, creators, art directors, producers and curators who passionately embrace the concept of unlimited imagination, producing their projects beyond the limits of reality.
The Solo section of the exhibition offers an in-depth analysis of the artist's practice through a series of significant works. This exhibition space is designed to immerse the visitor in an intimate journey into the artist's mind and creations. Janos Deri, Elie Kupsc, Masha Lyass, Layla Vladi, Philipp Kapustin, Alex Diaz, Ramadzo and Vasily Popov, Mina Zall, Billy Ryan, CLAUDE and SHIN HYEJIN, Nicholas Amundsen, Valerii Bykovsky, Gala Mirissa, Kelly Dabbah, Selay Karasu and Jacopo di Cera are part of this section.
The Discovery section, a distinctive realm within the exhibition dedicated to showcasing the perspectives and works of emerging artists. This selection of works offers an in-depth view of the contemporary art scene, emphasising the vitality and promising creativity that characterises the new generation of talent. Farrah Carbonell, Jon Gacela, Siomy Coxese, Astro, Edina Soos, Cromwell, Eva Benal, DVK, BRTN, Keil Christoph, VJ Psyberpixie, Mohamed ELBastawessy, Lucas León, Gen_e1799, Lena Ekert, Draft Shorai, Pietro Mancini, Duckyanimations, Damiano Fasso, VforV, Tony Lian, Yongwoon Shin, Nishant, Meloman, The AEYE, Antonio Imperato, Gianluca Pilz, Farnoosh Doroodgar, Moonwalker, kvetcch, Aleksandr Tarelkin, Vladimir Kuznetsov, The Art PM, Alya Veresk, Crossbow, Katalina Aurora, Eszter Lakatos, Rozemarlin Borkent and Beryl Bilici are presented in this section.
"Art Innovation is not a typical art gallery. It is an innovative company that offers digital creatives an unprecedented opportunity to display their works on the world's most technologically advanced digital billboards during cathartic art market events. We are redefining the traditional concept of the art gallery. Instead of confining creativity within four walls, Art Innovation harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology and global exposure."
