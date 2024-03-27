THE PIXELS SHOW NEW YORK | TIMES SQUARE APRIL 1-7 2024 An exhibition by Art Innovation

The Pixels Show | Billboard Art Exhibition | April 1-7 New York | Art Innovation

Art Innovation Gallery is pleased to announce The Pixels Show to be held from 1 April to 7 April at 1605 Broadway WS 5ft N/O 48th St F/SE, New York City.

Art Innovation is an innovative company that offers digital creatives an unprecedented opportunity to display their works on the world's most technologically digital billboards.” — Francesca Boffetti, CEO and Founder Art Innovation srl