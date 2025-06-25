TWICE SEEN | A LED-Billboard exhibition by Art innovation Gallery

Twice Seen Exhibition

NEW YORK, NY, ITALY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 23 to 29, 2025, the Art Innovation Gallery presents Twice Seen , a dual exhibition that plays on the monumental digital surfaces of Times Square. This project unfolds in two gestures: one continuous, the other ephemeral. Together they form a dialogue between two temporalities, two architectures of seeing, two ways of being present.At the heart of Twice Seen is the question: How does perception shift when image and time repeat?The first chapter begins with a curved digital billboard on which a flow of contemporary digital artworks will be on display for seven days. The curvature of the screen embraces the viewer in a panoramic rhythm, transforming the moving image into a spatial presence. Here, digital art becomes part of the breath of the city — it is constantly changing, immersive and suspended. It invites the audience not to a spectacle, but to a slow encounter. This is the first sight: stretched out in time, recurring, slightly altered.Then, on June 25, for one day only, a second intervention takes place. Four colossal screens across 5 Times Square ignite in perfect synchrony. This one-time activation fractures the image across multiple surfaces, scattering the viewer’s gaze and multiplying their experience. Unlike the continuous flow of the curved installation, this moment is sharp, sudden, and irreproducible — seen once, and only once. It is the second sight: compressed, simultaneous, unforgettable.Twice Seen is not merely about seeing twice — it is about seeing differently. It invites the audience to move between two poles: between immersion and interruption, between the slow loop and the sudden burst, between memory and moment. The city becomes both the screen and the stage; the image, both mirror and echo.These two public installations — one extended across a week, the other condensed into a single day — examine how digital media can transform urban space into a site of collective reflection. Through scale, light, and time, Twice Seen proposes a new way to engage with digital presence: not as content to consume, but as a condition to inhabit.The exhibition features international artists, designers, creatives, and brands:, including:9cons.xyz, ai_made_me_do_this, aiakinom, aicccreators, Jumanah Alsalmi, alxndraai, Rebecca Arnaud, artfuturafestival, Optical Arts, augart_official, Peter Bankov, barak.rotem, Ivan Buka, Elena Byalaya, byjo.ai, Ariadna Canaan, Magdalene Carmen, coach.deannalyn, digitaldrapery.ai, Elastique., Tanya Ermolaeva, Ji Eun Lim, eterna_ai_agency, experimenting.ai, fantastinen.ai, Alisa Frolova, gam_designers, Nikita Gavrilenko, Philip Giannattasio, Enrico Gisana, Ira Goryacheva, haahnnhlee, Samah El Hage, horrornoirfx, Seo Hyojung, intekusan, Josh Jen, juanmacreations, Nelli Kamaeva, kspaze1, lagaleria_by_lastcrit, lightcodes77, Mikhail Lychkovskiy, mac_nema, macadamia.estudio, Sally Mallat, Anatolie Micaliuc, Ryan Neil from Bonsai Mirai, MONOGRID, Marina Nakagawa, Anastasia Nechiporenko, new.folk.lore, nostalgiafactory.ai, oonaode, owron_studio, Naomi Gilon X Pas2keur, plataforma_pac, Yuliya Ratnikova, Medina Kasimova & .ART Registry, RIA, rubbrbandhq, Olga Severina, spipasucci_ai, Anna Striuk, Uniko Studio, 17mars studio, Flavio Tiberti, the.ai.steward, the_artifictional, Anastasia Temirkhan, Tuda.ai, Vyacheslav Vaganov, vktr_projects, RAKETAMEDIA, Elkruff.TWICE SEENJune, 23-29th 2025 | 1619 Broadway WS 20ft N/O 49th St F/S, New York, NY | 00am-12pmJune, 25th 2025 | 5 Times Square, New York, NY | 3pmInformations: www.artinnovationgallery.com | info@artinnovationgallery.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/art.innovation.gallery/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArtInnovationG YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@artinnovation1669 Linkedin: https://it.linkedin.com/company/art-innovation

