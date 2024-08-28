Light Visions Art Exhibition Comes to NY Times Square

Light Visions from 2nd September, Times Square, NYC

NEW YORK | TIMES SQUARE 2nd - 8th September 2024

Light Visions is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the city's rich cultural heritage.” — Art Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the place where there is a school where every dream is possible: New York, from 2 to 8 September 2024, Art Innovation inaugurates Light Visions . This is the only exhibition that transforms the city's historic billboards into an open-air digital art gallery, and it will take place during The Armory Show and Fashion Week.The protagonists of the exhibition are among the best digital artists , creative studios, and designers from all over the world. More than 100 exhibitors stand out for using cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, vector graphics, and three-dimensional effects, redefining digital art in the contemporary world.Light Visions provides an opportunity to explore how screens can redefine urban space, turning the city into a dynamic canvas. Screens are not merely display surfaces but active elements that profoundly influence our perception and interaction with the surrounding environment. The exhibition illustrates how digital art can transform a public space into a collective and interactive experience, inviting locals and tourists to view the city in a new light.With the rising importance of technology in our daily lives, digital art in public spaces offers an innovative form of expression that combines aesthetics, innovation, and community engagement. The dynamic images and moving projections displayed on the screens of Times Square aim to create a continuous flow of visual stimuli, transforming the city's experience in real-time.The exhibition will feature several distinct sections, each highlighting different aspects of digital art. The Gallery Section will look at more established and expansive artistic visions, providing a broader perspective on digital creativity: .ART Registry and Medina Kasimova, Jaehong An, Tomi Cohen, Alan Bee, H+ CREATIVE.The Solo Section will focus on artists deeply reflecting on digital artistic practice: Isabel Englebert, MoonWalker art, ILLO, ALGO, Mat Voyce, Posthuman, Ginni, JungGyu Park, Joyce Chen, Fluks Studio, Displaay Type Foundry, Debbie Millman, Pavel Novak_Polyperfect, Lankai Lamptey , Carl Johan Hasselrot, Recursive Identity, REUKO, Reno - Outrunner, Haiyang Sun, Gaowen Fu, Zhongqi Li, Studio Size, Rob Sheridan, Benjamin Benichou, Ditroit, dreamlaser, VJ Psyberpixie, Keil Christoph, Layla Vladi, Yugal Odhrani, Abraham Yahel.The Discovery Section will be dedicated to young artists, offering a platform for new and exciting talents: The AEYE, Edina Soós, Duckyanimations, Cromwell_Katherine Fermín, Nishant, Moonwalker, Keil Christoph, Lucas León, Tony Lian, Aleksandr Tarelkin, Alya Veresk, Jon Gacela, VJ Psyberpixie, Gianluca Pilz, Astro, DVK, Eva Benal, Gen_e1799, Damiano Fasso, VforV, Yongwoon Shin, Crossbow, Antonio Imperato, Draft Shorai, Siomy Coxese, Janos Deri.Finally, the Focus Section allows us to provide the public with a more complete, engaging, and faithful enjoyment of the artist's intent: Subwway, DVK, GALA MIRISSA, Karyna Budaieva, Haram Jung, Henry Hu, Veronica Acunto, Solwhi Park, Draft Shorai, Noisegraph, Anas Abdin, Yana and JUN, Lara Zankoul, Maria Pleškova, Hanee O, Harry Pack Art, Julian Frener, Nova Ace, Tülay Palaz, Giuseppe Ferrillo/Handmade, Philippe-Emmanuel Cordola, Rank SSS - Sabrina Guechetouli, Jenny Jiang, Lena Ekert, Siniša Koprivnjak, Paola Pinna, Ito Kashiwagi, Tippydreamer, Sidharth Vohra, Clémence Gouy, Reuko, Laurent Castellani, Aleksandr Kazakov, Danil Volkov, Setu Choudhary, Martin Naumann, MelliGraphic, Eva Al Desnudo, Archan Nair, @i.an________, Yumi Jeong, Alan Bee, Bitna Kim, Studio Artech, Layla Vladi.

