Orlando Eye Doctor Launches New Practice Website

Orlando ophthalmology and optometry practice Garay Eye Care & Surgery Center has a new website featuring helpful information about the procedures & providers.ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leslie Garay, a board-certified ophthalmologist based in Orlando, is the director of Garay Eye Care & Surgery Center, a leading destination for comprehensive eye care services in the area. Offering a range of advanced treatment options, such as LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, and glaucoma treatment, as well as optometry and vision correction services, Dr. Garay, Dr. Franco, and their team are dedicated to providing outstanding patient care and outcomes.
For her new website, Dr. Garay wanted a clean but impactful design that highlighted the providers and services available at the practice. In collaboration with San-Diego based eye care website design firm Rosemont Media, the new digital home for Garay Eye Care & Surgery Center was created as a comprehensive resource for current and prospective patients.
The new website features responsive capabilities, enabling it to transition seamlessly across various internet devices. Custom content was written to provide helpful information about the practice’s numerous treatment options for different eye and vision conditions. Up-to-date search-engine optimization (SEO) was also implemented, helping to ensure Dr. Garay and her practice are well-situated within search rankings on Google and other websites.
The appearance of the website was developed based on Dr. Garay’s aesthetic interests and the fully-custom design reflects the practice’s unique identity. Bright, inviting colors guide visitors through the user-friendly interface, and practice-provided photos offer a truly personalized touch.
Dr. Garay and her team are thrilled to be able to offer high-quality ophthalmology and optometry care for the Orlando community. She anticipates that this newly launched practice website will enhance patient education and provide authoritative procedural information for all seeking exceptional eye care services.
About Leslie Garay, MD
Dr. Garay is a board-certified ophthalmologist and the head of the Garay Eye Care & Surgery Center. She obtained her medical degree from Rutgers Medical School in Piscataway, New Jersey, and completed her ophthalmology residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson. She pursued additional fellowship training in corneal and refractive surgery at the prestigious University of California, San Diego Shiley Eye Center. She possesses considerable expertise in various surgical and non-surgical treatment techniques, including refractive surgeries such as LASIK and PRK, cataract surgery, and management of other eye diseases. Dr. Garay is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about the Garay Eye Care & Surgery Center, please visit garayeye.com.
