InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Sparkling and Glowing Accessories Recharged via a Solar Powered Mechanism
EINPresswire.com/ --
Sharon Tone of Santa Cruz, CA is the creator of Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories, a set of solar powered glow-in-the-dark jewelry items. Users can choose from necklaces, wristbands, bracelets, charms, and more, each equipped with a sun catcher for additional sparkling. Each accessory is made with transparent beads that glow green, blue, or potentially other desired colors. The device can charge when exposed to the sun or any other form of light for glowing at night, lasting approximately 8 to 10 hours at full charge. There is no shelf life, and the glow will last for several years.
One accessory is a thin solar rope string that is approximately 9mm x 2.0 mm x 2.2 mm while other accessories include necklaces, bracelets, and charms. An additional product can include a surf leash for fun, safety, and rescue, and there is also a glowing sweatshirt string measuring 6mm. There are two styles of necklaces and two styles of bracelets, as well as a sun catcher with crystals to help facilitate a sparkling effect. There can also be a clip and key ring that can work as a keychain. Ultimately, several different styles and colors of accessories are available with no limitations as to how they can be designed as long as each contains a solar powered rechargeable mechanism to ensure the product retains its sparkling glow.
Markets for different jewelry and wearable accessories are vast and dynamic, offering several hundreds to thousands of different types of products. Glow-in-the-dark jewelry, which typically uses phosphorescent materials that emit light after being charged by sunlight or artificial light, can be popular among certain demographics, including younger consumers and those interested in unique or novelty items. However, these products typically have a shelf life to their glow and eventually run out of illumination power.
Jewelry featuring sparkling elements such as crystals, rhinestones, or gemstones continues to be a staple in the fashion and accessories industry. Sparkling jewelry can range from affordable costume jewelry to high-end pieces made with precious metals and gemstones. Advancements in technology have led to innovations in glowing and sparkling jewelry. For example, LED technology has been integrated into some jewelry designs, creating illuminated and interactive pieces that are attention-grabbing and futuristic. Regardless, there is currently a lack of jewelry that can sparkle and illuminate simultaneously. The Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories can fill this niche and be a successful product for any manufacturer’s product line.
Sharon was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Sharon Tone of Santa Cruz, CA is the creator of Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories, a set of solar powered glow-in-the-dark jewelry items. Users can choose from necklaces, wristbands, bracelets, charms, and more, each equipped with a sun catcher for additional sparkling. Each accessory is made with transparent beads that glow green, blue, or potentially other desired colors. The device can charge when exposed to the sun or any other form of light for glowing at night, lasting approximately 8 to 10 hours at full charge. There is no shelf life, and the glow will last for several years.
One accessory is a thin solar rope string that is approximately 9mm x 2.0 mm x 2.2 mm while other accessories include necklaces, bracelets, and charms. An additional product can include a surf leash for fun, safety, and rescue, and there is also a glowing sweatshirt string measuring 6mm. There are two styles of necklaces and two styles of bracelets, as well as a sun catcher with crystals to help facilitate a sparkling effect. There can also be a clip and key ring that can work as a keychain. Ultimately, several different styles and colors of accessories are available with no limitations as to how they can be designed as long as each contains a solar powered rechargeable mechanism to ensure the product retains its sparkling glow.
Markets for different jewelry and wearable accessories are vast and dynamic, offering several hundreds to thousands of different types of products. Glow-in-the-dark jewelry, which typically uses phosphorescent materials that emit light after being charged by sunlight or artificial light, can be popular among certain demographics, including younger consumers and those interested in unique or novelty items. However, these products typically have a shelf life to their glow and eventually run out of illumination power.
Jewelry featuring sparkling elements such as crystals, rhinestones, or gemstones continues to be a staple in the fashion and accessories industry. Sparkling jewelry can range from affordable costume jewelry to high-end pieces made with precious metals and gemstones. Advancements in technology have led to innovations in glowing and sparkling jewelry. For example, LED technology has been integrated into some jewelry designs, creating illuminated and interactive pieces that are attention-grabbing and futuristic. Regardless, there is currently a lack of jewelry that can sparkle and illuminate simultaneously. The Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories can fill this niche and be a successful product for any manufacturer’s product line.
Sharon was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Solar Rechargeable Glow Accessories can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com