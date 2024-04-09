Metric5 Recognized by Washington Business Journal among Best Places to Work in Greater Washington in 2024

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metric5 has been recognized as an honoree of the Washington Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work Awards.

As part of this 18th annual program, 75 employers from the Greater Washington area were named honorees of the awards program, to be held on May 9, 2024.

To become an honoree, nominated businesses meeting criteria for business location and size were invited to participate in employee engagement surveys distributed by Quantum Workplace. Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies in four size categories — small, medium, large and extra-large — are honored by the Washington Business Journal as Best Places to Work.

The top-rated companies in our region were rated highest on topics including collaboration, HR practices, compensation, management, office culture and more.

“We are immensely proud of the corporate culture that we have been able to create and foster here at Metric5. Our high-performing team possesses a rich and diverse range of experience and expertise, and each individual is empowered to collaborate, provide feedback, and share ideas within their teams and across the organization. When you make people the priority, that support drives collective success and fulfillment.”

- Dana Taylor, Director of HR, Metric5

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and management services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at www.metric5.com.

About 2024 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Washington Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.