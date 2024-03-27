Philadelphia Honoring Legendary Hit Maker Frankie Beverly With Street Renaming Ceremony In May
EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, the City of Philadelphia will honor the legacy of Frankie Beverly, who began his decades long musical journey with the Butlers, then Raw Soul, the latter would become Frankie Beverly and Maze. The celebration will be in the form of a street renaming ceremony - a presentation of Councilperson Cindy Bass and the Philadelphia City Council with Maze Management.
The ceremony is also being sponsored by the Black Promoters Collective - a coalition of six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world’s leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit www.blackpromoterscollective.com
The event will take place on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, at 12 noon, in the East Germantown area of Philadelphia on North Norwood Street, between Church Lane and West Godfrey – the neighborhood where Frankie Beverly was raised.
Beverly is known for classic hits such as Joy & Pain, We Are One, Southern Girl, Happy Feelin’s as well as the unofficial theme for summertime cookouts and celebrations, Before I Let Go. The founder/leader/chief songwriter of Maze will retire from touring this summer.
Noted Philadelphia media veterans Dyana Williams and Patty Jackson will serve as spokespersons for the Frankie Beverly street renaming celebration. Each are available for press, radio and television interviews and commentaries regarding the event.
"Frankie Beverly is one of the preeminent, clarion voices in the royal court of Black music,” states Ms. Williams. “For decades, the Philadelphia native has been a global ambassador of Black culture, sharing via his lyrics and music the intricacies of the ‘joy and pain’ of living! "
“What an honor it's going to be, paying tribute to this Philly music legend,” Ms. Jackson notes. “His classic tune, ‘Before I Let Go’, is in my opinion the unofficial Black National Anthem! As a radio personality in Philadelphia on WDAS-FM, it’s an honor to play Frankie’s records on my shows. Frankie Beverly is the Music...the Culture...the fabric of our lives. he is Philly!”
About Dyana Williams
Dyana Williams is an award-winning veteran broadcaster, print journalist, media strategist, in demand public speaker on American culture and is the co-founder of June, Black Music Month, now in its 45th year. A proud graduate of Temple University, Dyana sits on the board of their Klein College of Media and Communication. Additionally, Williams serves on the board of the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. Dyana produces and co-curates the annual Wawa Welcome America Avenue of the Arts Stage in Philadelphia.
About Patty Jackson
Patty Jackson, heard daily on Philadelphia’s WDAS-FM, is in her 42nd year as a radio personality. She’s the first woman in radio to be awarded with a street plaque from the Philadelphia Music Alliance and was honored by the City of Philadelphia with a street renaming ceremony as well (the area of 23rd and Ellsworth). Ms. Jackson is active on social media, using that platform to reach and inspire youth in Philadelphia and across the country.
Website – www.frankiebeverlyandmaze.com
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – theellerbeegroup@aol.com 201 224 6570
Angelo Ellerbee
Watch "Frankie Beverly - I'm Still Here"