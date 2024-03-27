InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Adhesive Prescription Lens Film for Eyewear
EINPresswire.com/ --
Shawn M. of Honaunau, HI is the creator of Disposable Prescription Stickers for Sunglasses, a simple and convenient adhesive attachment for sunglasses designed to transform standard sunglasses into a prescription version. Users can apply the sticker and use the glasses outdoors while maintaining optimal vision when playing sports, hiking, exercising, and much more. The plastic material will act like a sticker and come in different prescriptions to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and age-related loss of close-up vision.
It will come in different sizes and cover a portion of the glasses as readers so individuals can use their current sunglasses to read at the beach, or it can cover the entire lens for individuals that want to correct nearsightedness. Any individual who needs corrective lenses to read or for distance vision can use these disposable lenses, from children to the elderly.
The plastic material or lens can also be used inside any work-related eyewear as well. They can also be used for sports equipment such as snorkel masks, ski goggles, and protective eyewear for children playing sports. Common prescriptions can be sold in different sizes at drug stores over the counter or for more complicated vision problems by prescription from a person’s optometrist or ophthalmologist. Overall, the lens film is designed to reduce the cost associated with transforming sunglasses and protective eyewear into prescription lenses.
People who need vision correction often have difficulty finding inexpensive sunglasses, protective eyewear, and similar products. Wearing standard sunglasses, goggles, etc. with glasses is impossible as it causes extreme discomfort. Therefore, sunglasses and protective eyewear must be ordered with a custom prescription, and this can be costly, especially when vision can change from a yearly to bi-yearly basis. While there are prescription lens stickers currently available, these may not perfectly match a person’s prescription and still leave them unable to see through their eyewear properly. Customization and choices are required, and the Disposable Prescription Stickers for Sunglasses perfectly fit this niche market and would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Shawn filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Disposable Prescription Stickers for Sunglasses product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Disposable Prescription Stickers for Sunglasses can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
