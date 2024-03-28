Virtual Field Showcases Most Advanced Visual Field Testing Experience at ASCRS 2024
Comprehensive, Comfortable Virtual Visual Field Eye Exam Experience Enables Effective Diagnosis and Monitoring of Cataracts and Refractive Conditions
We are thrilled to sponsor and showcase our advanced capabilities, which include visual field, color vision and pupillometry exams, at this 50th annual meeting of ASCRS.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leading provider of virtual visual field testing, will showcase the most advanced, easy-to-use virtual visual field testing device to thousands of anterior segment surgeons, practice managers, administrators, technicians and others at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Boston, MA (April 5-8).
— Rachel Krug, CEO, Virtual Field
Virtual Field will demonstrate its VF3 Pro, which represents the latest in eye exam technology, offering unparalleled speed, efficiency, and comfort in the diagnosis and monitoring of cataracts and refractive conditions. Virtual Field provides eye tracking, pupillometry, and kinetic visual field testing (Goldmann perimetry), including the 24-2C test, enabling a comfortable, accurate, comprehensive and exceptional eye exam experience in a fraction of the time of traditional tests. To date more than 1.5 million exams have been conducted using Virtual Field.
The intuitive, portable VF3 Pro headset automatically monitors patient fixation via eye tracking, improving accuracy by removing fixation losses, while providing a live video of the patient’s eye during the exam. Real-time guidance is provided in the patient’s preferred language. A comprehensive PDF report is generated so that care providers can interpret results for diagnosis and monitoring of eye diseases.
Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, said, "The easy and accurate Virtual Field eye exam experience marks a significant advancement in care for cataract and refractive surgeons, their staffs and their practices. We are thrilled to sponsor and showcase our advanced capabilities, which include visual field, color vision and pupillometry exams, at this 50th annual meeting of ASCRS. Our ever-expanding state-of-the-art capabilities are empowering eye care professionals to efficiently deliver superior care and improve patient outcomes."
About Virtual Field
Virtual Field is at the forefront of virtual visual field testing, having completed more than 1.5 million exams. The company’s mission revolves around transforming the eye exam experience. Utilized by thousands of practitioners, from budding doctors to top-tier hospitals, Virtual Field's user-friendly headset and integrated product suite has become an indispensable part of patient testing, diagnosis, and eye care practice growth. For more information, visit Virtual Field’s website.
