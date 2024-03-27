Tarisland Unleashes Pre-Registration for SEA Gamers Alongside Spectacular Superstars Event Debut
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarisland, a classic massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in a captivating Western fantasy realm, has gained global recognition for its innovative gameplay. Now, the game is open for pre-registration in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region, marking a significant step towards it’s launch. Renowned for its distinct design and immersive world-building, Tarisland has captivated players worldwide. The debut of the game sees a pre-event launch of its Superstars Event, promising gamers an exciting and immersive gaming experience while spearheading a new trend in the gaming industry.
For this Superstars Event, Tarisland has specifically invited 100 gaming influencers in SEA to serve as superstar candidates, including Lithara and Emi Mohamad from Malaysia, Nevin Gaming from Indonesia, Hypebits TV from the Philippines, Windah Basudara from Indonesia, and zbing z. from Thailand. These candidates enjoy high prestige and extensive influence in the gaming industry and are respected by players for their unique insights and profound perspectives. Their participation undoubtedly adds more excitement and anticipation to this Superstars Event.
Players can visit the official voting page to cast their votes for their favorite influencers. Ultimately, 10 influencers will be selected as Tarisland Superstars. The voting period is from March 18th to April 5th.
Set for an exhilarating launch this year across PC and mobile platforms, Tarisland stands out as a PvE-centric MMORPG, requiring substantial development resources to craft its immersive world while offering an array of dungeons and mini-games. The recent announcement of the Tarisland Superstars Event by game officials has only intensified the excitement, sparking a frenzy within the gaming community.
Players who pre-register will stand the chance to win in-game rewards. Mobile gamers can pre-register at official stores: Tarisland Pre-Registration for Mobile Gamers. PC players can pre-register on the official website: Official Tarisland Website for PC Pre-Registration.
Join the community for the latest game updates:
● Official Facebook Page: Tarisland Official Facebook Page
● YouTube: Tarisland YouTube Channel
● Discord: Tarisland Discord Server
###
About Tarisland
Tarisland, a new cross-platform game that brings back the fun of iconic MMORPGs, will launch soon.
Recreating the challenging dungeons and immersive exploration experience with a classic fantasy art style, Tarisland will be available on both PC and mobile with data-sharing enabled. You may choose from 9 classes and 18 specializations to customize your builds. Raid with your group and take down epic bosses!
It will feature nine classes: Ranger, Paladin, Warrior, Mage, Priest, Bard, and Barbarian Fighter. Each is fully customizable to give players "the flexibility to tailor their character to their preferences and individual playstyles.
Anita Selvamalar
For this Superstars Event, Tarisland has specifically invited 100 gaming influencers in SEA to serve as superstar candidates, including Lithara and Emi Mohamad from Malaysia, Nevin Gaming from Indonesia, Hypebits TV from the Philippines, Windah Basudara from Indonesia, and zbing z. from Thailand. These candidates enjoy high prestige and extensive influence in the gaming industry and are respected by players for their unique insights and profound perspectives. Their participation undoubtedly adds more excitement and anticipation to this Superstars Event.
Players can visit the official voting page to cast their votes for their favorite influencers. Ultimately, 10 influencers will be selected as Tarisland Superstars. The voting period is from March 18th to April 5th.
Set for an exhilarating launch this year across PC and mobile platforms, Tarisland stands out as a PvE-centric MMORPG, requiring substantial development resources to craft its immersive world while offering an array of dungeons and mini-games. The recent announcement of the Tarisland Superstars Event by game officials has only intensified the excitement, sparking a frenzy within the gaming community.
Players who pre-register will stand the chance to win in-game rewards. Mobile gamers can pre-register at official stores: Tarisland Pre-Registration for Mobile Gamers. PC players can pre-register on the official website: Official Tarisland Website for PC Pre-Registration.
Join the community for the latest game updates:
● Official Facebook Page: Tarisland Official Facebook Page
● YouTube: Tarisland YouTube Channel
● Discord: Tarisland Discord Server
###
About Tarisland
Tarisland, a new cross-platform game that brings back the fun of iconic MMORPGs, will launch soon.
Recreating the challenging dungeons and immersive exploration experience with a classic fantasy art style, Tarisland will be available on both PC and mobile with data-sharing enabled. You may choose from 9 classes and 18 specializations to customize your builds. Raid with your group and take down epic bosses!
It will feature nine classes: Ranger, Paladin, Warrior, Mage, Priest, Bard, and Barbarian Fighter. Each is fully customizable to give players "the flexibility to tailor their character to their preferences and individual playstyles.
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
email us here