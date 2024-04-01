TOBooks Launches “CORONA EX for English,” a New and Exclusive Manga Platform for Overseas Fans

Top Page(All Images are in the development stage.) Comics page(All Images are in the development stage.) Manga Image (All Images are in the development stage.)

TOBooks, Inc. proudly announces the launch of “CORONA EX for English”, a digital manga platform catered to English-language readers.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendance of a Bookworm publisher TOBooks unveils a new English-language platform offering an extensive collection of original manga!

TOBooks, Inc. proudly announces the launch of “CORONA EX for English”（https://en.to-corona-ex.com/ ）, a digital manga platform catered to English-language readers. The start of this service marks the second anniversary of the Japanese version “CORONA EX” and is exclusively designed to meet the needs of manga lovers across the globe.

Through collaborations with various publishing partners, “CORONA EX for English” offers a collection of manga in English at no cost. Furthermore, a subscription service gives users unlimited access to all titles, including media franchise hits such as Ascendance of a Bookworm and Tearmoon Empire.

Features of “CORONA EX for English”

・Official English translations by publishing partners

・AI-powered manga translations

・Titles free of charge

・Unlimited access to all titles for a monthly fee of $4.50 USD

・Access to the latest TOBooks manga in English



TOBooks is committed to bringing a collection of stories to international readers through its official English-language digital manga platform. By launching a service accessible to overseas fans, TOBooks endeavors to create an exciting experience that transcends national borders. Simulpubs are also on its agenda, which will enable users to enjoy the latest chapters as they are simultaneously released in Japan.

Publishing Partners Providing Translation Services

・J-Novel Club (https://j-novel.club/)

・TOKYOPOP (https://tokyopop.com/)

・Seven Seas Entertainment (https://sevenseasentertainment.com/)

More publishing partners will be added in the future.

About Our Digital Manga Distribution Service “CORONA EX” (Japanese Version) (https://to-corona-ex.com/)

“CORONA EX” is a digital manga platform launched on April 1, 2022 by TOBooks, Inc. Featuring acclaimed titles such as Ascendance of a Bookworm, “CORONA EX” offers a myriad of TOBooks’ manga free of charge.

About Our Subscription Service (https://to-corona-ex.com/subscription)

For a monthly fee of $4.50 USD, “CORONA EX” offers a selection of TOBooks’ manga free of charge.” Guest users and non-members are currently limited to the first chapters only.

About TOBooks, Inc. (https://www.tobooks.jp/)

TOBooks is a publishing company based in Japan with a mission “to bring a variety of stories to the world.” As the publisher of popular series such as Ascendance of a Bookworm, Tearmoon Empire, and The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash, TOBooks specializes in expanding published IPs into novels, manga, anime, merchandise, and more.

