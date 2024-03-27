World's Only Permanent Godzilla Museum Promises Immersion in the World of "Godzilla Minus One"

Part 2 Bonus Postcard Monsters featured throughout the "Godzilla" series will be featured in the "Monster Island" collaboration room

"Godzilla Minus One" Special Exhibition Part 2: Visitor Bonus Available from March 23rd

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" is holding a special Godzilla Minus One exhibition at its Godzilla Museum, part of the popular Godzilla Interception Operation attraction. The exhibition, which began on January 26th and will run until June 30th, is part of a series of events planned for 70th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise. It features content including an exclusive video interview with Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki and a photo spot recreating a famous scene from the movie, complete with a Godzilla statue.

It will also offer viewings of some of the movie's most awe-inspiring moments. Both long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise are sure to enjoy immersing themselves in the world of Godzilla. The imposing Godzilla Minus One statue promises to be a particular highlight. It is one of only a handful in existence. Visitors will be able not only to view the statue, but also take commemorative photos with it as a souvenir. In addition, the behind-the-scenes interview given by director Takashi Yamazaki was granted exclusively to Nijigen no Mori for this exhibition. Along with a gallery bringing together the movie's most memorable scenes, these exhibits will draw visitors into the world of Godzilla Minus One, the groundbreaking newest installment that marks the Godzilla franchise's 70th anniversary.

In addition, with the commencement of Part 2 of the exhibition from Saturday, March 23rd, visitors with an advance booking will receive a special bonus item: an postcard featuring a brand new design. The new design was created in an unprecedented collaboration between Godzilla Interception Operation and Godzilla Minus One. Visitors can look forward to obtaining a one-of-a-kind novelty to be found nowhere else in the world.

■ Summary

Dates: Friday, January 26th - Sunday, June 30th

Location: Inside Godzilla Museum at Godzilla Interception Operation attraction (Postcards will be distributed at the Godzilla Interception Operation ticket counter.)

Fee: Included in entry fee for Godzilla Interception Operation (Entry fees: Adults 3,800 yen / Children 2,200 yen / Kids 1,700 yen)

*All prices include tax.

*Adult = 12 years and older / Children = 5-11 years old (over 120cm tall and 25kg in weight) /

Kids = 5-11 years old (under 120cm tall and/or 25kg in weight)

Advance booking bonus: Godzilla Interception Operation Original "Godzilla Minus One" Special Exhibition Postcard

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awaji/

■ (For Reference) Outline of Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction themed around a life-size Godzilla statue measuring 120m in length. This centerpiece, a representation of the monster emerging from the sea onto Awaji Island, overwhelms visitors with its fierce and awesome presence. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD), with missions including sailing right into the monster's jaws on a zipline and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. The 70th anniversary movie "Godzilla Minus One" is currently screening in movie theaters to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

Mori no Terrace, a restaurant nestled in the forest at anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is also holding a collaboration event with the park's Godzilla Interception Operation and the movie Godzilla Minus One. From Friday, January 26th to Sunday, June 30th, the restaurant will be offering a range of Godzilla Minus One themed food.

This limited edition menu is yet another way to enjoy the world of Godzilla Minus One, the latest installment in the Godzilla franchise that has been breaking records not only in Japan, but around the world. Godzilla fans should be sure to not to miss out when visiting Godzilla Interception Operation.

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation. Many of the items are Nijigen no Mori originals that can be purchased nowhere else. Enjoying the attraction with one of the stylish hats or cute headbands only adds to the sense of immersion. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■ (For Reference) Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135° has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/